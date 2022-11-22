The Washington Commanders are amidst a purple patch of form that has seen them reel off five wins in six games. The Commanders are now 6-5 after defeating the Houston Texans 23-10 on Sunday.

But for all the good things happening in Washington, head coach Ron Rivera is doing his best to keep his team on the straight and narrow. That means trying to improve while banking wins.

"What we're trying not to do is let winning overshadow the details of what we've got to get corrected," Rivera said. "One of the things that we've been talking about is winning masks a lot of things. We've talked about that openly. We've made sure we are paying attention to the little things we do."

These "little things" are sometimes the difference between winning and losing. An essential part of the team's progression over the last six games has been the player-driven want to improve.

Commanders star Jonathan Allen is the latest to preach what the team can do better during their impressive run. Rivera said it's good to see the team leaders stepping up and enforcing his message.

"One thing that these guys have really responded to is it's about what we do, not what we can't do," Rivera explained. "Secondly, it's about what we can do better, and that's another emphasis we have had. It's good to see the guys mimicking that, especially when one of your team leaders [Jonathan Allen] steps up and talks about it."

While the Commanders are bottom of the NFC East with a 6-5 record, the third-placed New York Giants (7-3) and second-placed Dallas Cowboys (7-3) are now within striking distance.

If the Commanders can focus on those "little" things and continue their winning form, the NFC East race will go down to the wire.

