Commanders Rookie Pulls Down First Interception of Career vs. Ravens
A Lamar Jackson-led offense was always going to be tough for the Washington Commanders to deal with, especially when factoring in running back Derrick Henry. The club's offense has been strong, as the Commanders have been able to consistently notch the 30-point mark.
The defense showing up to play is going to be the real detrimental factor for Washington in this contest. They have done just that, allowing just one field goal through the first quarter. Not only have they not allowed a touchdown, but they've even forced Jackson into a turnover.
Rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil intercepted Jackson to give the Commanders the ball back.
Washington was unable to take advantage of the turnover. The first quarter resulted in a solid 3-3 tie between the two squads. The defense needs to continue holding strong and giving the Commanders offense the opportunities to build some momentum and find a way into the end zone.
For Sainristil, it was the first interception of his young career and the first interception for the Commanders on the season. He's proving to be a playmaker early as he's also stout in his coverage.
