Commanders Rookie Makes History with Third FedEx Air & Ground Award
For the third time this season, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been recognized as the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week.
This honor solidifies Daniels' historic debut season with the Commanders, as he now holds the record for the most FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week awards won by a rookie quarterback in the accolade's 22-year history.
Daniels’ latest win comes on the heels of a standout performance in the win against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington breaking their 10-game winning streak. He completed 24 of 39 passes (61.5 percent) for 258 yards and an impressive five touchdowns, earning a 99.1 passer rating. On the ground, Daniels added 81 rushing yards on nine carries, further solidifying his reputation as a dynamic playmaker.
Beyond his on-field achievements, Daniels’ recognition carries a meaningful off-field impact. For every FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week award, FedEx donates $2,000 to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) of the winner’s choice. The funds are designated for needs-based scholarships, providing opportunities for deserving HBCU students. Daniels' three wins this season have already generated $6,000 in donations.
Commanders fans have eagerly rallied around Daniels, whose poise and leadership have been instrumental in the team’s success. His ability to rise to the occasion in high-pressure moments has endeared him to teammates, coaches, and fans alike.
Head coach Dan Quinn has continuously praised the rookie’s work ethic and maturity, both on and off the field.
As the season progresses, Jayden Daniels continues to rewrite the record books and make a lasting impact on the Commanders franchise.
