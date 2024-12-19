Commanders Key to Stopping Eagles Saquon Barkley
The Washington Commanders are set to face a crucial divisional test against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, with the NFC East hanging in the balance.
Head coach Dan Quinn, familiar with the strength of the Eagles’ roster, recognizes the heightened challenge posed by Saquon Barkley for the Commanders defense.
For Washington, containing Barkley presents a formidable challenge. The defense has shown improvements this season but remains vulnerable against the run, ranking 25th in rushing defense while conceding an average of 132.7 rushing yards per game.
Quinn knows that the Commanders will need to match Barkley’s intensity for all four quarters. “We have to make sure the fit and the tackling on the fifth run is the same on the 25th run,” Quinn said, pointing to the physical and mental toll of stopping a running back as explosive as Barkley. The team’s success will hinge on maintaining their focus and precision, particularly in the game’s later stages, where Barkley has often proven his best.
Washington also faces the task of countering an Eagles offense that thrives on its relentless commitment to the run game. Quinn acknowledged the difficulty of matching such consistency.
"You have to be able to discontinue to do right longer than them” said Quinn. Barkley’s ability to capitalize on even the smallest defensive misstep is what makes him such a dangerous weapon, especially as the game wears on.
The Commanders are eager to win this game to continue to climb and gain momentum heading towards the postseason, and Quinn knows that containing Barkley will be essential for Washington to clinch a postseason berth.
