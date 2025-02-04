Commanders’ Austin Ekeler rips 'joke' Giants for letting Saquon Barkley go
As the Washington Commanders watch the lead-up to Super Bowl Sunday, one storyline continues to dominate discussions: the New York Giants’ massive mistake in letting running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency.
While division rivals Philadelphia reap the rewards of his historic season, the Giants are left to endure the embarrassment of their ill-fated decision. Rather than re-signing their best player, the Giants chose to move on, seemingly unwilling to pay a premium for a running back. That choice has haunted them ever since.
Commanders running back Austin Ekeler, fresh off Washington’s NFC Championship loss to the Eagles, joined the chorus of criticism. Speaking on the God Bless Football podcast, Ekeler pulled no punches in calling out the Giants.
READ MORE: Should the Washington Commanders trade for Myles Garrett?
"It's really cool to see, especially the guys that were getting shuffled around, and 'oh I don't know if these guys can still play or if they'll make an impact.’ Like the Giants, what a joke letting that guy go," Ekeler said.
He continued, "Prime Saquon, 'I don't know who's gonna pay this guy $12 million dollars.' Well, he's gonna carry your offense. So, everybody. Don't get me started there."
For Washington, this situation serves as a cautionary tale. The Commanders, like the Giants, have critical roster decisions to make in the coming years, particularly when it comes to paying key offensive playmakers. Watching a divisional foe fumble away a generational talent should reinforce the importance of retaining and investing in proven stars.
As the Giants continue to endure mockery from players and fans alike, the Commanders can only hope that their own front office takes note. If Barkley wins a Super Bowl ring—and possibly even the Super Bowl MVP—the Giants' mistake will be etched in NFL history.
For Washington, this decision is just another reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in the NFC East.
READ MORE: Best and worst graded 2024 Washington Commanders offensive players
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders block assistant coach from Jets job
• Will Commanders re-sign sack leader Dante Fowler Jr.?
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• Starting Commanders offensive lineman named potential cut candidate