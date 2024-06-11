Washington Commanders Safety Turned Down More Money in Free Agency to Join Team
Fifth-year safety Jeremy Chinn is betting on Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders.
Winn, who was a free agent this past offseason, signed a one-year, $4.105 million deal with the Commanders. Before doing so, though, Chinn was set to join the Pittsburgh Steelers for more money.
The former Carolina Panthers and current Commanders defensive back recently joinedThe SiriusXM Blitz to talk about his offseason.
"I can't remember if it was a multi-year deal, but I did get another offer. I think Pittsburgh was probably a little bit more money. But just the situation here with Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt and Jason Simmons and TD [Thomas Donatell], this is where I'm supposed to be man," Chinn explained.
Now, Chinn is betting on himself and the Commanders. Having signed the one-year deal, he will look to command more money on a multi-year deal next offseason as he projects to be an impact player for Washington this season.
Chinn totaled 117 tackles his rookie season before adding 107 tackles his sophomore season. He's got two career interceptions, 324 combined tackles and 17 passes defended over his four-year career.
At 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, Chinn is capable of playing all over the field as a versatile defensive back. In 2020 -- his rookie year -- Chinn was runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year behind Chase Young.
Former NFL player Brian Baldinger, now a prominent analyst and media figure, thinks very highly of the Commanders' safety, claiming he's due for a 100-tackle season, citing his all-around game for the reason being so.
While Baldinger fancies Chinn's chances of filling the stat sheet, he also praised his pass coverage and ability to about everything a team would want from their safety in the upcoming season.
It's no surprise Chinn is excited about the opportunity presented to him with the Commanders this season.
