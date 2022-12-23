Commanders vs. 49ers: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Washington Commanders will face one of the NFC's best in the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The Washington Commanders' playoff hopes hang in the balance heading into week 16.

After their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, Washington’s odds to make the playoffs dropped from 91% to 38%. If Washington hopes to improve its chances of being one of the top seven teams in the NFC and control its own destiny, it’ll have to go on the road and get past one of the NFL’s best.

The San Francisco 49ers are riding a seven-game winning streak and tout one of the most dominant units in the NFL. San Francisco’s defense ranks first in points and yards allowed per game. They also have Nick Bosa, who leads the league with 15.5 sacks.

San Francisco has already clinched the NFC West Division.

Brock Purdy became the starter for San Francisco after Jimmy Garappolo injured his foot on Dec. 14 against the Miami Dolphins. Purdy has won each of his two starts and thrown six touchdowns.

The Commanders will get a huge boost to their pass rush with the return of defensive end Chase Young. Young hasn’t played since tearing his ACL on Nov. 14, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (7-6-1) vs. San Francisco 49ers (10-4)

WHERE: Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California (68,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, 4:05 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: FOX | FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

BETTING via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: 49ers -7.5

TOTAL: 37.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: 49ers -333, Commanders +260

