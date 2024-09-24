Commanders Score Second Rushing Touchdown, Take Lead Over Bengals
The Washington Commanders ground game is finding success early against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is getting his first bit of experience in a primetime football game, facing another former LSU quarterback in Joe Burrow. Daniels has been sharp, connecting on five of his six passes for 79 yards.
However, the ground game has been where Washington has been able to find the end zone. Running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. now have a touchdown apiece. Robinson opened the Commanders' scoring to tie the game at seven points, and Ekeler took a 24-yard run to the house to give them a lead.
It's a welcoming sight for the Commanders as their two-running back approach is seemingly paying off. The two play different styles, giving the offense a more dynamic feel alongside their dual-threat quarterback.
Now leading the Bengals, the Commanders will be playing from ahead as they receive the ball to begin the second half. The defense has the ability to get a stop and open up the game for Washington.
