Commanders Score Second Rushing TD vs. Cardinals
The Washington Commanders rolled into Glendale shorthanded as they take on the Arizona Cardinals. In a game that was projected to be an offensive shootout, the absence of Austin Ekeler seemed as if it was going to hurt.
Of course, the Commanders wish they could have his services, but Washington still scored on their first two touches. The Cardinals opened the game with a score, which Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. erased as he scored a touchdown to tie the game.
Then, Washington's defense got a stop and allowed the team an opportunity to take the lead. The Commanders scored on the ground again, this time as backup running back Jeremy McNichols took a 27-yard run to the house.
It was an impressive touchdown score from McNichols as he used incredible balance to stay just inbounds, taking advantage of the opportunity he has with Ekeler sidelined for the game.
The Commanders certainly seem to be moving the ball just fine once again, as they've now scored on 16 straight drives. This time, though, they're getting early help from their defense.
