Commanders Score Twice Before Halftime to Extend Lead Over Giants
In pursuit of a second NFC East victory on the season, the Washington Commanders hit the road to take on the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium.
The Commanders were the first to get on the scoreboard as Jayden Daniels found Terry McLaurin on a short slant in the end zone, though it took big help from a fumble recovery and great field positioning.
The Giants responded shortly after. The Commanders then took an opportunity to extend their lead. The squad went on an 11-play, 70-yard drive which was capped off by an Austin Ekeler rushing touchdown from one yard out.
After forcing a Giants three-and-out, Washington then continued to pile points on the scoreboard with a 12-play, 87-yard drive -- this time finished by an 18-yard pass from Daniels to McLaurin as they continue to connect in the end zone.
With a 21-7 lead, the Commanders look to preserve a second-half lead over the Giants to advance to 7-2 on the season.
