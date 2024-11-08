Commanders Secondary Shifts: Who's On the Block This Offseason?
The Washington Commanders have big decisions to make this offseason, especially regarding their secondary. With the recent addition of Marshon Lattimore, who brings a veteran presence to the cornerback group, the dynamics of the secondary are shifting – and fast.
Even with the addition of Lattimore, the future isn’t as straightforward for everyone in the Commanders secondary. Emmanuel Forbes, the last remaining first-round pick from Ron Rivera’s four-year tenure, is one player whose role may be on the line.
Forbes came to Washington with a lot of hype after an impressive college career and showed flashes of potential early on. But making the jump into the NFL hasn’t been the easiest.
Forbes has faced challenges with consistency, particularly when it comes to handling the physicality required at this level. That’s left some wondering if he can secure a long-term spot with the Washington Commanders.
With Lattimore solidifying one side of the field and emerging talent like Mike Sainristil on the rise, Forbes has found himself lower on the depth chart, leaving his future with the team uncertain.
If the Commanders choose to part ways, it wouldn’t be surprising. But it’s not all doom and gloom—Forbes is still young, and he’s got a lot of talent to possibly make it way back up the roster.
So, what’s next? Washington has a lot to weigh: Forbes’ performance, the team’s needs, and any offers that might come their way. There will be a close watch to see if this offseason marks the start of something new or the end of Forbes’ time in D.C.
One thing’s for sure—this offseason, the Washington Commanders look ready to make the necessary moves to shape their roster for a winning future.
