The Washington Commanders are preparing for next season, and they may want to keep their eyes on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend to scout potential free agents.

However, given the fact that the Commanders are committing a lot of money to in-house free agents due for extensions in the next year or two, signing a big-name player outside of the organization may be out of the cards. That's why Pro Football Focus suggests Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards as a player the Commanders should sign.

"With potential big money extensions on the way for interior defender Daron Payne and edge defender Montez Sweat, not to mention Chase Young, it may be tough for Washington to spend on a premier off-ball linebacker free agent, but Edwards would be a huge addition for this Commanders defense, writes Pro Football Focus."

Edwards, 26, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft but has found a way towards becoming an NFL starter. He started every game this season for the Eagles, recording a career-high 159 tackles, good enough for second in the NFC behind Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

"Edwards was finally trusted with a true three-down role starting in Week 8 of 2021, and since then, his 88.5 grade is the top mark among off-ball linebackers," PFF said. "Edwards was one of just four linebackers in 2022 to earn grades above 75.0 in both run defense and coverage, and the former undrafted free agent in 2019 may still not have a super strong market this offseason with just 1.5 seasons as an every-down starter. All evidence we have thus far indicates he can continue to play at an extremely high level going forward, and he deserves a strong multi-year deal that reflects that."

The Eagles should make a strong push to retain Edwards, but the Commanders should do all they can to try and pry him away from their NFC East rival.

