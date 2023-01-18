The Washington Commanders need to do some re-shuffling on the offensive line. Could Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis be a candidate?

The Washington Commanders are inching closer to the new league year and free agency, where the team will have its first crack at making major changes to the roster.

Out of all the units on the team that need fixing, the offensive line could very well be at the top of the list.

Pro Football Focus identifies Tennessee Titans guard Nate Davis as a potential free agent the Commanders should target this offseason.

"Davis is coming off the best season of his career, with his 70.6 overall grade his top mark through four seasons and his 66.8 pass-blocking grade in 2022 almost a 15-point upgrade over his previous high," PFF writes. "Davis finished the 2022 season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury but is expected to make a full recovery."

PFF believes that Davis would be a significant upgrade over Trai Turner, a veteran who may or may not come back in free agency.

"Veteran right guard Trai Turner struggled in 2022, with his 53.0 grade ranking 64th out of 78 qualifying guards," PFF writes. "The Commanders would benefit from an injection of youth to their aging and injury-battered interior offensive line, no matter who the quarterback ultimately is in 2023."

With Davis in and Turner out, it remains to be seen whether or not the Commanders would improve, but the analytics say that this is a move Washington should consider.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here