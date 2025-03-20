Commanders sign former Cowboys WR to contract
The Washington Commanders are strengthening their wide receiver room with some depth.
The team announced that it has signed Michael Gallup, who last played in 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys.
Gallup to the Commanders
The move comes after Gallup announced his retirement a year ago. He is now trying to make a comeback, and he'll do so with Dan Quinn, who was with Gallup in Dallas as the Cowboys defensive coordinator.
Gallup joins a wide receiver corps that has Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown and Luke McCaffrey among others.
