Washington Commanders Sign New Lineman; Why Not Ndamukong Suh?

The Washington Commanders said they would go “young” in signing defensive line help in the wake of the season-ending injury sustained by Phidarian Mathis.

And they have, by adding former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Donovan Jeter to their active roster.

But should they also consider going “old”? In the form of Ndamukong Suh?

Coach Ron Rivera specified “young” options before this signing, and surely he has his reasons. The Commanders - without the injuries - have strength in the D-line. But Chase Young is on PUP. Jon Allen is getting an MRI. Daron Payne is carrying a load …

And is Jeter - just because he’s 24 years of age compared to Suh’s 35 - really more equipped to carry his share than the vet, the five-time Pro Bowler and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team?

Suh, still a free agent, has developed a reputation as a play-maker who “picks his spots.” Is that what prevents his signing.

Rivera, his coaching staff and the scouting department of the Commanders (1-0 after the Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars) are infinitely more qualified than most of the rest of us to make this level of call. And the rest of the NFL isn’t beating down Suh’s door, either.

But with two defensive tackles getting checked out medically, Washington fans have reason to hope the team is getting this right, and that youth being served is a better idea than Suh being signed.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.