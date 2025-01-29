Washington Commanders sign record-setting quarterback to futures contract
The Washington Commanders capped off one of their most impressive playoff runs in decades with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Now, the offseason is officially underway as the Commanders look to continue building around franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
On Tuesday, the Commanders announced they were signing nine players to futures contracts. All nine players spent the season on Washington's practice squad. Futures contracts count against the 90-man offseason roster limit and prevent another team from signing the player to a deal. They typically are minimum deals.
Among Washington's signings was rookie quarterback Sam Hartman, who joined the team in April after not being selected during the 2024 NFL Draft. Hartman went through training camp with the Commanders before landing on the practice squad. He spent time on the active roster while veteran signal-caller Marcus Mariota was dealing with an injury but didn't see any playing time.
READ MORE: Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin opt out of Pro Bowl Games
Primarily, Hartman served as the fourth quarterback on the roster behind Daniels, Mariota, and Jeff Driskel. As of now, he's one of two quarterbacks who are under contract for next season alongside Daniels. Mariota and Driskel are both slated to be free agents.
Prior to beginning his professional career, Hartman suited up for Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He set multiple ACC and program records during his time at the college level.
Looking Back On Sam Hartman's College Career
Hartman arrived at Wake Forest in 2018 and instantly seized the starting quarterback job as a true freshman. He broke onto the national scene in 2021 with a standout season where he completed 299/508 passes for 4,228 yards with 39 touchdowns to 14 interceptions while adding 11 scores on the ground. Hartman followed that up with an ACC-best 39 touchdown passes in 2022.
In five years with the Demon Deacons, Hartman appeared in 48 games, completing 944/1597 passes for 12,967 yards and 134 touchdowns to 49 interceptions. He ranks first in ACC history in career touchdown passes, first in 300-yard passing games, and second in passing yards. Hartman holds Wake Forest program records for career completions, attempts, total touchdowns, and total yards. He set multiple conference and program single-season records too.
Hartman had 21 games of 300+ passing yards at Wake Forest, including a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-56 victory against Army in 2021. He tied an ACC single-game record with six touchdown passes in a 51-45 loss to Clemson in 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 212-pound quarterback transferred to Notre Dame in 2023 for his final season of collegiate eligibility. He was a captain and the team MVP while guiding the Fighting Irish to a 9-3 record in their first 12 games of the campaign.
Hartman completed 191/301 passes for 2,689 yards with 24 touchdowns to eight interceptions at Notre Dame. His 63.5% completion percentage was a career-best.
All in all, Hartman ranks No. 6 in NCAA history in career passing yards (15,656) and is tied for fourth in career passing touchdowns (134).
Who Do The Commanders Have Under Contract At QB For 2025?
Jayden Daniels, 2nd year
Sam Hartman, 2nd year
READ MORE: Commanders take National Champion OT in mock draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Update on Commanders' guard Sam Cosmi ACL surgery and recovery
• Jayden Daniels sends hopeful message to Commanders fans going into next season
• Commanders TE makes decisive career statement about NFL future
• Frankie Luvu sends special message to Commanders fans after NFC Championship loss