Commanders Suffer Texas-Sized Loss vs. Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are on the verge of putting bags over their heads after a rough 25-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Commanders offense struggled throughout the first half, but the defense kept Washington in the game after allowing just a pair of field goals.
The Commanders took their only lead of the game in their final full offensive possession of the first half, scoring on a 10-yard touchdown to rookie Jahan Dotson ... who leads the team with four scores on the season. Dotson led the way with three catches for 43 yards, but left the game late in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.
Once the Commanders scored their only touchdown of the day, it went downhill from there. The Cowboys scored on the ensuing possession, a methodical 15-play, 75-yard drive that lasted six minutes and ended in a Michael Gallup touchdown catch.
The Commanders never got the lead back and scored just a measly field goal in the second half.
Quarterback Carson Wentz managed to throw for just 170 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. For the Cowboys, backup quarterback Cooper Rush completed 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led all pass catchers with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown.
The Commanders return to the field next week at home to face the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
