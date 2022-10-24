Skip to main content

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Elevates Washington's Offense in Win vs. Packers

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdowns in a 23-21 win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Sometimes, you don’t need to look far for an answer.

Taylor Heinicke made his first start of the season for the Washington Commanders on Sunday, leading them to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field.

Heinicke completed 20 of his 33 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. While he didn’t light up the stat sheet, the rest of the offense had one of its best performances of the season.

Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson combined on 30 carries to run for 132 yards — averaging 4.4 yards a run.

Gibson also had a receiving touchdown for Washington. 

Terry McLaurin and Heinicke rekindled the connection they had last season. McLaurin had five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Heinicke and McLaurin connected for a 37-yard touchdown that gave Washington a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Percy Butler (35) of the Washington Commanders celebrates with teammates following the recovery of a muffed punt against the Green Bay Packers.
Play

Commanders Young Defensive Players 'Doing a Heck of a Job,' Says Ron Rivera

With youthful talent marrying up with veteran leadership, the Washington Commanders defensive players are shining. Especially on special teams.

By David Harrison
Antonio Gibson
Play

Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset

The Washington Commanders relied on impressive defense and steady rushing attack to upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Taylor Heinicke
Play

Commanders Rally Behind Backup QB Taylor Heinicke, Upset Aaron Rodgers' Packers

The Washington Commanders pulled out a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers. Washington now sits 3-4 as it looks to turn the season around.

By Jeremy Brener

The Commanders wouldn’t relinquish the lead from that point forward.

Curtis Samuel also had one of his better performances as a Commander, catching five passes and totaling 53 receiving yards and 26 yards on the ground.

Washington believed it was elevating the team when they traded for Carson Wentz in the offseason and took on his whole contract. With Wentz under center, Washington struggled to find any answers on offense. Wentz also had multiple game-changing turnovers. Heinicke has a chance to re-establish himself as the starter with Wentz on the injured reserve due to a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand.

If Heinicke continues to elevate the offense as he did against the Packers, the decision should be a no-brainer for Ron Rivera. Regardless of how much a player is paid, Heinicke has to remain the starter even when Wentz returns. 

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Percy Butler (35) of the Washington Commanders celebrates with teammates following the recovery of a muffed punt against the Green Bay Packers.
News

Commanders Young Defensive Players 'Doing a Heck of a Job,' Says Ron Rivera

By David Harrison
Antonio Gibson
News

Packers vs. Commanders Notebook: Stout Defense, Steady RBs & Scary Terry McLaurin Sparks Upset

By Zach Dimmitt
Taylor Heinicke
News

Commanders Rally Behind Backup QB Taylor Heinicke, Upset Aaron Rodgers' Packers

By Jeremy Brener
Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Break Almost 40-Year Drought vs. Packers

By Commander Country Staff
Taylor Heinicke
News

Packers vs. Commanders Halftime: Missed Field Goals and Opportunities

By Jeremy Brener
Taylor Heinicke, QB, Washington Commanders
News

WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Throws First TD of Season vs. Packers

By Jeremy Brener
rodgers heinicke
News

FINAL: Commanders Survive Packers Rally, Win 23-21: Live In-Game Updates

By Commander Country Staff
jahan dotson
News

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson OUT vs. Green Bay; Will Packers OT David Bakhtiari Play?

By David Harrison