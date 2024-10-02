Commander Country

Commanders TE Praises Browns Defense

The Washington Commanders host the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are currently on a three-game win streak, but they aren't focused on the past as much as they are the present, which sees them preparing against the Cleveland Browns.

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz spoke about the Browns defense and their talent shortly after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

"We probably have one of the best defenses coming into our stadium next Sunday with the Browns," Ertz said postgame. "It’s going to be a great game and that’s all our focus now.”

The Browns may be 1-3, but they have a lot of talent that doesn't reflect their record. Pass rusher Myles Garrett is one of the best in the league at what he does. He had two sacks in Week 4 when the Browns lost on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders.

As a team, the Browns have given up the 11th-fewest yards of any defense in the league, which should give Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels a big challenge this week.

If the Commanders can pass this test and dismantle the Browns defense, they will continue to emerge as a surprise contender in the NFC East.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 'Built Different', Says Coach Dan Quinn

• Commanders QB Dominates in Win Against Arizona

• Commanders Finding 'Recipe for Success' in Win Streak

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Top 5?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News