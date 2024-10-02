Commanders TE Praises Browns Defense
The Washington Commanders are currently on a three-game win streak, but they aren't focused on the past as much as they are the present, which sees them preparing against the Cleveland Browns.
Commanders tight end Zach Ertz spoke about the Browns defense and their talent shortly after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.
"We probably have one of the best defenses coming into our stadium next Sunday with the Browns," Ertz said postgame. "It’s going to be a great game and that’s all our focus now.”
The Browns may be 1-3, but they have a lot of talent that doesn't reflect their record. Pass rusher Myles Garrett is one of the best in the league at what he does. He had two sacks in Week 4 when the Browns lost on the road to the Las Vegas Raiders.
As a team, the Browns have given up the 11th-fewest yards of any defense in the league, which should give Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels a big challenge this week.
If the Commanders can pass this test and dismantle the Browns defense, they will continue to emerge as a surprise contender in the NFC East.
