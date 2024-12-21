Commanders Week 16 Team Captains vs. Eagles Announced
The Washington Commanders have been going week-to-week with their team captain selections, opting not to have permanent captains identified for a team that values the individual efforts of many who help create the sum that has won six games in eight tries.
This week, the Commanders named their three team captains for the upcoming game vs the Philadelphia Eagles: wide receiver Terry McLaurin, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and safety Jeremy Reaves.
These selections by Washington head coach Dan Quinn reflect a blend of experience, grit, and inspiration.
"Captains, we said we needed to be heavy hitters, and we certainly have them," Quinn said. "These guys could lead me anywhere. I’d be pumped about that. They’ve meant a lot to our team, what we stand for, and what we want to be about. Great recognition for them."
McLaurin, a third-round pick in 2019, has established himself as one of the more reliable wideouts in the league, recording four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. His approach to the game, which involves constantly evaluating himself and how he can improve, has impressed his new coaching staff and made him a strong example for his teammates.
Reaves, who moved back and forth between the practice squad and active roster for years before making the initial 53-man roster in 2022, has become one of the best special teams players in the NFL, earning First Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl after his 2022 campaign.
Bobby Wagner, a veteran who joined the Commanders this offseason, brings championship pedigree and unmatched football IQ. Wagner’s impact on the defense has been immediate, providing stability and mentorship to younger players while still dominating in his role.
McLaurin, Wagner, and Reaves will lead their squad onto the field this Sunday at Northwest Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles..
