Commanders Injury Update: Receivers Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel OUT on Wednesday

A look at the players trending toward playing for the Washington Commanders in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The news of the day centered around Washington Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. returning to practice more than a month after being shot in a robbery attempt in Washington D.C. 

On Wednesday, Robinson not only returned to practice but looked good doing it.

Whether it means he'll play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans is a situation we'll be monitoring as the week progresses. 

Beginning with Wednesday's practice report ...

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS PRACTICE REPORT (WEEK 5)

DID NOT PRACTICE

S Percy Butler (Quad)

OT Sam Cosmi (Finger)

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring) - not expected to play Sunday

LB Milo Eifler (Hamstring)

WR Curtis Samuel (Illness)

LIMITED

OT Charles Leno Jr. (Shoulder)

LB David Mayo (Hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPANT

CB William Jackson III (Back)

TENNESSEE TITANS PRACTICE REPORT (WEEK 5)

DID NOT PRACTICE

OLB Ola Adeniyi (Neck)

WR Treylon Burks (Toe)

ILB Zach Cunningham (Elbow)

OLB Bud Dupree (Hip)

LB Joe Jones (Knee)

LIMITED

FB Tory Carter (Neck)

DB Amani Hooker (Concussion)

FULL PARTICIPANT

DB Ugo Amadi (Ankle)

The Commanders (1-3) host the Titans (2-2) in Week 5 of the NFL season looking to get on track and back in the win column. Who is and isn't available to help them do it is going to be a big factor in the outcome.

