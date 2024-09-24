Terry McLaurin’s Stunning TD Catch From Jayden Daniels Ends Bengals’ Comeback
Jayden Daniel made his arrival. The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback is putting together an absolutely gutty performance on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Commanders, led by the ground game and scoring touchdowns with their feet, got off to a 21-10 start to the game. They then jumped to a 28-13 lead early in the second half after Daniels threw his first career touchdown pass, coming to an offensive lineman.
The Bengals are a talented team, though, and threw a punch back. They trimmed their deficit to 31-26. Daniels made sure his arrival was known, though, finding star wide receiver Terry McLaurin for a 27-yard touchdown on 3rd & 7.
Most rookie quarterbacks have some brutal turnovers or struggle to find the end zone early in their careers. While the Heisman winner didn't have a perfect star, his first appearance on primetime television has been incredibly loud. He's completed 21 of his 23 passes for two touchdowns, adding a score on the ground.
Daniels is essentially ensuring Washington that they made the right choice with the No. 2 overall pick in the most recent draft. McLaurin, who made his fourth catch of the game, hit the century mark, securing a 100-yard game with the touchdown score.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders vs. Bengals Live Game Updates
• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals
• NFC East Roundup: Cowboys Lone Sunday Loser as Eagles and Giants Win