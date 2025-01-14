Thriving on the Edge: Commanders Formula for Close-Game Success
The Washington Commanders are proving week after week that they thrive in high-pressure moments, with a knack for pulling off late-game wins.
Head coach Dan Quinn shed light on what makes the Commanders different from others he's coached, diving into their resilience and trust in one another.
"Maybe it's the volume of close games you've been in," the Washington head coach said. "I've been on teams that were exceptional, but they were maybe not in a lot of close ones. So, when that becomes the norm, I think you live in that moment more often. And I think that is probably what has taken place with this group – they have a lot of belief in one another."
The Commanders’ late-game success is a testament to their preparation and their ability to stay composed under pressure. Much of that poise can be attributed to rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has quickly become a leader on and off the field. Quinn praised Daniels' calm demeanor, contrasting it with his own during tense moments.
"Jayden certainly is a big factor in that," Quinn said. "I think if he had his heart rate monitor on, and mine, they would not be the same in the game. His stays pretty consistently good, and sometimes I'm like the duck… if you just saw the feet going under the water, it's good. But he really is into that space exceptional."
Daniels' ability to remain composed has been crucial for the Commanders in executing their game plan, even when the stakes are high. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury also plays a significant role in these moments, crafting strategies that balance boldness with caution. Quinn highlighted a key fourth-down decision as an example of the team’s willingness to take risks while maintaining discipline.
"We do work at it a lot. I think Kliff and the guys had a good game plan. I thought we would have to be bold in the game but not reckless. We missed our early fourth down, but that wasn’t going to stop us in other ones," Quinn explained.
Complementary football has been another cornerstone of the Commanders’ success. Against a team like the Buccaneers, known for controlling the time of possession, the Commanders’ ability to sustain drives and keep their defense fresh proved to be a game-changer.
"They’ve been able to control the time of possession almost in a Philadelphia-like way, and certainly over the last five or six weeks," Quinn noted. "And we just said that can’t happen. We’ve got to be bold enough to continue some drives. I thought in the second quarter that was our best example of complementary football where the defense wasn’t gassed. They were able to sustain and play a better first half."
This balance of offense, defense, and special teams has allowed the Commanders to consistently come out on top in close games. It’s a team effort, with different players stepping up when it matters most, reflecting the culture Quinn has worked to instill.
With each nail-biting victory, the Commanders continue to grow in confidence and unity. Their ability to stay calm, trust in their preparation, and rely on each other has made them a force, especially in close games.
As Quinn put it, "When that becomes the norm, I think you live in that moment more often." For Washington, living in the moment has become second nature, and it’s paying off in a big way.
