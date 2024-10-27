For Commanders TE Ben Sinnott, 'Taylor Swift' Was Just the Beginning
Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott is new to the league, but in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, he made sure people knew who he was. With a debut touchdown that came on a play named "Taylor Swift," Sinnott's first NFL touchdown was one that he's sure to never forget. The Commanders are optimistic about his future, as he's proving he's more than just a rookie, but a rising star.
Reflecting on Sinnott's debut, Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury highlighted the moment. "Yeah, definitely. His first catch was a touchdown, and the play was called Taylor Swift. So, you can't really beat that to start your NFL scoring career. So, he was stoked about it," Kingsbury said. It's not every day that a rookie tight end gets to start his NFL touchdown record with a play named after one of the biggest pop stars in the world.
Sinnott's first NFL touchdown wasn't just a memorable moment but also a reflection of his growth and adaptability as a player. "He's been getting better and better," Kingsbury noted. "I think the game's slowing down for him. He's a tremendous talent, can do a bunch of different things with his run game, pass game, very physical." His well-rounded ability is part of what makes Sinnott such an exciting prospect for Washington.
As Sinnott continues to evolve, the Commanders are optimistic about his future. "We're excited about his future," Kingsbury said, emphasizing the tight end's potential as a key figure in Washington offense.
His development isn't just about raw talent, though. Sinnott came into the NFL with a strong foundation from his time at Kansas State. "He was well-coached at Kansas State, so he understands the run game scheme at a high level for being a guy who can be involved as much as he is in the pass game," Kingsbury said. That balance of understanding the game's passing and running aspects makes Sinnott a versatile weapon on offense.
The Taylor Swift play Sinnott scored on had been waiting in the wings for weeks. "Yeah, this was new this year," Kingsbury explained. "So, we probably carried it three weeks and just finally got to calling on it." The play's name, though, adds a fun twist to Sinnott's budding NFL career. "The tight ends came up with the name, so you'd have to ask them, but I think he must like Taylor Swift on a deeper level [laugh]," Kingsbury joked.
The Taylor Swift play wasn't the only pop-culture-inspired move in the Commanders playbook. When asked if there were any other calls named after stars, Kingsbury laughed, saying, "There's a bunch of them, yeah. There's a bunch of them, but that's a good one. We'll use that again."
