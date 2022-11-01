Commanders Trade BREAKING: William Jackson III to be Dealt - or Cut

The Washington Commanders are hours away from the NFL trade deadline, and the team holds one of the biggest question marks before 4 p.m. today.

Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been in trade rumors for the past few weeks after the 2021 free-agent signee was benched in the middle of the team's Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson has not played since due to a back injury, but in his absence, the Commanders look like a very different football team. Washington is 3-0 since Jackson's benching and the seventh-year cornerback has been rumored to request a trade. While those rumors were ultimately shot down by Jackson, there's a mystery surrounding Jackson's desire to be in Washington long-term.

According to ESPN, the Commanders plan to release Jackson if he is not traded by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

With Jackson out of the lineup, second-year player Benjamin St-Juste has stepped into a starting role and has performed well. In Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, St-Juste made the game-saving tackle on the 1-yard line in the game's final relevant play to seal the win for Washington that kickstarted this midseason turnaround.

Jackson makes $5 million as a base salary this season, but that number jumps to $9.25 million if he's on the roster next year, which likely explains the reason why the Commanders would want to part ways.

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

