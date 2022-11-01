Skip to main content

Commanders Trade BREAKING: William Jackson III to be Dealt - or Cut

William Jackson III has been in trade rumors for the past month. And it's appearing more and more likely that he's played his final game with the Commanders.

The Washington Commanders are hours away from the NFL trade deadline, and the team holds one of the biggest question marks before 4 p.m. today.

Commanders cornerback William Jackson III has been in trade rumors for the past few weeks after the 2021 free-agent signee was benched in the middle of the team's Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson has not played since due to a back injury, but in his absence, the Commanders look like a very different football team. Washington is 3-0 since Jackson's benching and the seventh-year cornerback has been rumored to request a trade. While those rumors were ultimately shot down by Jackson, there's a mystery surrounding Jackson's desire to be in Washington long-term.

According to ESPN, the Commanders plan to release Jackson if he is not traded by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline.

With Jackson out of the lineup, second-year player Benjamin St-Juste has stepped into a starting role and has performed well. In Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, St-Juste made the game-saving tackle on the 1-yard line in the game's final relevant play to seal the win for Washington that kickstarted this midseason turnaround.

Jackson makes $5 million as a base salary this season, but that number jumps to $9.25 million if he's on the roster next year, which likely explains the reason why the Commanders would want to part ways.

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

