Commanders Now the Team Players Want to Join as Trade Deadline Approaches
Imagine this: NFL players are actually asking to come to Washington. After years of being seen as one of the league’s least desirable franchises, players now have the Washington Commanders at the top of their trade wish lists. According to ESPN sources, multiple players have even privately communicated with their agents that they want a trade to Washington. At the heart of it all is rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, whose standout performances are helping turn the Commanders into a team to watch.
Daniels, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, proves he’s more than just hype. He’s currently completing 71.8% of his passes — the second-best percentage in the NFL — for 1,736 yards and seven touchdowns, with only two interceptions. And he’s a dual threat: Daniels has also rushed for 424 yards and four touchdowns. According to ESPN Research, he’s only the second player in NFL history to reach 1,500 passing yards and 400 rushing yards in his first eight career games, joining the Commanders own Robert Griffin III in 2012.
His latest highlight? A jaw-dropping 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Noah Brown last Sunday to clinch a last-second 18-15 victory for Washington over the Chicago Bears. Daniels’ poise in such moments has made him an early contender not only for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but even a MVP candidate.
But the Commanders shift goes beyond just Daniels. With new ownership, a fresh coaching staff, and a whole new attitude, Washington has an opportunity to rewrite its story. Now sitting at 6-2 and leading the NFC East, the Commanders have gone from being an NFL afterthought to a place players want to be. They’re 4-0 at home for the first time since 2005, radiating a pride and energy that hasn’t been felt in Washington for years. Daniels’ leadership, both in his game and his quiet confidence off the field, has brought stability that resonates throughout the roster.
As the trade deadline approaches, Commanders officials are actively exploring trades for cornerbacks and wide receivers, signaling their commitment to keep the team’s momentum rolling. Even if no trades are completed by the Tuesday deadline, Washington new reputation promises well for free agency and future seasons.
For the first time in years, Washington has a real sense of promise and pull, and it’s clear that this team — with Daniels leading the way — is building something special.
