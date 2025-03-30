Commanders urged to target defensive ends early in 2025 NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are just a few weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft, where they will look to build on the success that they had with last year's class.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig recently wrote about the team's need to acquire a defensive end or two early in the draft process.
Peters targeting defensive ends in NFL Draft
"Washington will likely take advantage of a strong defensive end draft class at pick No. 29 or 61. At least that’s a reasonable assumption — unless the front office goes with a combination of a cornerback, receiver/running back or the best player available. General manager Adam Peters covered his bases pre-draft at every position, including edge defender, which means he can focus on the talent and fit more than need," Standig writes.
The Commanders and the rest of the league will look to add their respective rookie classes during the 2025 NFL Draft from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
