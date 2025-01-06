Commanders vs. Buccaneers Kickoff Time Announced
The Washington Commanders clinched the #6 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture with a win vs the Dallas Cowboys earlier today.
The Commanders now know the opponent and the time of their game slated for next weekend as announced by the NFL.
The NFL announced that Washington will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a prime-time Wild Card matchup on Sunday, January 12, at 8 PM ET on NBC. This game marks a highly anticipated rematch from Week 1, where Tampa Bay defeated Washington 37-20.
In their Week 1 victory, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield had a standout performance, completing 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Star wide receiver Mike Evans was instrumental, catching two touchdowns in the dominant win.
On the other side, Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels made his NFL debut in that game, completing 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards while adding 88 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury played it safe with the passing game in Daniels’ first start, but that conservative approach shifted in the weeks that followed.
The Commanders rebounded in Week 2 with a victory over the New York Giants and never looked back. Kingsbury opened up the offense, allowing Daniels to thrive and leading Washington to a 12-5 regular season finish — the franchise's best record since 1991, the year of its last Super Bowl win. The Commanders ended the season on a five-game winning streak, capped by a 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18.
Defensively, the Commanders have undergone changes since Week 1. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is no longer in the secondary, and the team traded for star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to help bolster their pass defense. However, injuries have been a setback, as Lattimore missed six of his eight games with Washington, including the final two regular-season contests.
The Buccaneers, who won the NFC South by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, will host this Sunday night showdown in Tampa Bay. With both teams riding high on momentum, this clash is set to be one of the most exciting matchups of Wild Card Weekend.
