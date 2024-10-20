Commanders vs. Panthers First Quarter Live Game Updates
The Washington Commanders suffered just the second loss of the season last week against the Baltimore Ravens and now have a great opportunity to bounce back and put a W in the win column as they host the visiting Carolina Panthers.
The Commanders should fare well in this one as the Panthers are one of the worst teams in the league despite looking better following a changing of the guard at quarterback.
Washington's offense should have its way with the Panthers' defense as well and will honor legendary defensive back Darrell Green on the day retiring his number 28 during halftime.
PREGAME:
- Commanders' Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel, S Tyler Owens, LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul, DE Dorance Armstrong
- Panthers' Inactives: OLB Jadeveon Clowney, LB Josey Jewell, LB Jon Rhattigan, LB Claudin Cherelus, RT Taylor Moton, TE Tommy Tremble, DE A'Shawn Robinson
1st Quarter:
- Carolina will begin with the ball and the Commanders will get the ball to start the second half.
- Dalton opens up the game with a short pass to Sanders for 7 yards.
- Chubba Hubbard picks up a first down with a 4-yard rush.
- Miles Sanders rushes for a gain of 26 yards and another first down.
- Hubbard carries for a gain of 6 yards and then Dalton finds Dionte Johnson for a gain of 17 yards and a first down.
- After an incompletion by Dalton and a short run by Hubbard it will be 3rd and 9 for the Panthers.
- Dalton tries to find Sanders and he is picked off by Dante Fowler who takes it 67 yards to the house to put the Commanders up 7-0 over the Panthers early.
- 3rd and 4 upcoming for the Panthers after a short run and then pass from Dalton to Sanders.
- Dalton's third down pass is incomplete intended for Dionte Johnson and the Panthers will punt.
- On the Commanders' first offensive snap, Daniels takes it 46 yards almost to midfield.
- Ekeler carries for 5 yards and a false start on second down will bring up 2nd and 10.
- McNichols takes the handoff from Daniels and goes for nine to bring up 3rd and 1.
- Robinson gets his first snap of the day and carries it for three yards and a first down.
- Robinson follows it up with another run, this time for a gain of 11 yards and another first down.
- Daniels picks up 7 yards on first down and into the red zone.
- Robinson picks up the first down with a gain of 6 yards and the Commanders are goal-to-go.
- Daniels connects with McLaurin for a gain of 3 yards and that is followed up by a 3 yard loss by Daniels to bring up third and goal from Carolina's 8.
- Daniels finds Ekeler short but he is well short of the goal line and the Commanders will bring on Seibert for a FG attempt.
- Seibert's 23-yard FG is GOOD and the Commanders now lead the Panthers 10-0.
- Dalton connects with Coker for a gain of 10 yards and a first down.
- Dalton is intercepted by Forbes who takes it to the Commanders' 45-yard line.
- 1st and 20 for Washington after an illegal block above the waist on the Forbes' interception.
- Jayden Daniels is questionable to return to the game with what appears to be a rib injury. Marcus Mariota will come in.
