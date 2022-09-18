Skip to main content

Commanders vs. Lions Inactives: Jonathan Allen Good to Go?

Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was a late add to the injury report Saturday. Will the Pro Bowl defensive tackle play against the Detroit Lions?

The Washington Commanders (1-0) are just about to kick off their Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions (0-1) and we now know if defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will play.

After being questionable throughout the week with a groin injury, Allen appeared in line to play in this weekend's game. But Allen landed on the injury report as a late addition yesterday despite practicing fully on Friday. However, Allen will play in today's game against the Lions.

Here's a list of the Commanders inactives ...

QB Sam Howell

S Kam Curl

CB Tariq Castro-Fields

G Wes Schweitzer

G Chris Paul

DT Benning Potoa'e

TE Cole Turner

Another notable name on the inactive list is Kam Curl, who is still dealing with a thumb injury. Second-year pro Darrick Forrest, who shined in last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with the game-winning interception, will likely start in his place.

Here's a list of the Lions inactives ...

DL Austin Bryant

G Jonah Jackson

DB Ifeatu Melifonwu

TE James Mitchell

CB Amani Oruwariye

C Frank Ragnow

DL Demetrius Taylor

The Lions will be without two starting interior linemen in Jonah Jackson and Frank Ragnow. That only enhances the importance of Allen playing today as that presents a real opportunity for the Commanders to win the battle in the trenches.

The Commanders and Lions are set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

