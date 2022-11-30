Commanders vs. Giants Betting Odds: Washington Favored on Road?

The Washington Commanders are looking to win their fourth straight game Sunday. If they get back in the win column, it will come against their NFC East rival New York Giants in the second game between the two over the next three weeks.

Considering the fact that the Giants and Commanders hold the final two Wild Card spots in the NFC playoff picture, there's a very good chance these two games could determine each team's fate ... especially if one team sweeps the pair of games.

The Giants are coming into the game from a different direction, losing their last two games after starting 7-2. Their strong start could be thwarted by a red-hot Commanders team, and that's what Las Vegas suggests.

SI Sportsbook has the Commanders favored on the road against the Giants.

Commanders vs. Giants Odds

Moneyline: Commanders (-138) | Giants (+115)

Spread: Commanders -2.5 (-110) | Giants +2.5 (-110)

Total: 40.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Commanders are 7-4-1 ATS. The Giants are 8-3-0 ATS.

History will be made if the Commanders cover. The Giants have not lost this season as a home underdog, and Sunday's game marks the third time New York is not favored at home.

The Commanders and Giants face off at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here