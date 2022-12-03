Commanders vs. Giants: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Tickets

The Washington Commanders (7-5) are one sleep away from arguably their biggest game of the season so far against the New York Giants (7-4) at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders travel to face NFC East Division foe Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in a matchup with playoff implications. In the final stretch of the NFL season, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning and will play each other twice in the next three weeks.

Currently, the Giants and Commanders hold the final two Wild Card spots in the NFC and the outcomes of the two upcoming division battles will play a major part in the playoff race.

A win could put the Commanders three games above .500 heading into their Week 14 bye and set the stage to further establish their playoff spot in two weeks for a rematch with the Giants.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's matchup ...

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (7-5) vs. New York Giants (7-4)

TV/RADIO: FOX | BIG 100

MONEYLINE: Commanders (-138) | Giants (+115)

SPREAD: Commanders -2.5 (-110) | Giants +2.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 40.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 4th, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

