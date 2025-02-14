Lions want Eagles Week 1 of next season, why it should be Commanders
The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will open the 2025 NFL season at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Washington Commanders should be their opponent.
While the Detroit Lions have voiced their interest in the matchup, Washington presents the best storyline, the fiercest rivalry, and the biggest stakes for the season opener.
The Commanders are a franchise in transition, with new ownership, a revamped front office, and a fresh coaching staff ready to turn the page on past struggles. What better way to make a statement than by taking on the reigning champs in a divisional showdown? Facing Philadelphia in Week 1 would provide Washington with a true measuring stick for their progress and give fans an electric start to the season.
In breaking down the Eagles potential opponents, many have selected the Detroit Lions as the best option to open the season against Philly.
Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agrees. In the latest episode of the St. Brown Podcast, the wideout said the Lions would be the best option of the bunch.
"Eagles have the home opener next year because they won the Super Bowl," St. Brown said. "Can I read you the list of teams that could potentially be in that first game? Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Broncos. Out of all those teams, if you're the NFL, who are you putting in there?" While St. Brown makes a strong case for Detroit, the Lions lack the historical and divisional stakes that the Commanders bring.
Washington and Philadelphia have a long-standing NFC East rivalry that consistently delivers intense battles. The Commanders went 1-2 last year in 3 matchups vs the Eagles including a week 16 win and a loss in the NFC Championship game.
Unlike a Lions matchup, which lacks historical weight, a Commanders-Eagles clash comes with decades of bad blood, upset victories, and high-stakes divisional implications. This game wouldn’t just be about entertainment, it would be about setting the tone for the NFC East race right from the start.
The NFL’s season opener generates excitement and sets the narrative for the year ahead. While Detroit is an exciting team, their connection to the Eagles is thin. Washington, on the other hand, has played spoiler to Philadelphia in the past and could do it again. A Commanders-Eagles showdown guarantees high ratings and a fantasic game right out of the gate.
St. Brown and the Lions may want the spotlight, but Washington and Philadelphia deliver the drama, the history, and the stakes that make for the perfect Week 1 battle.
