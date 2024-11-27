Commanders Urged to Consider Bringing Back Redskins Logo
The Washington Commanders are no strangers to controversy. From the team’s historic rebrand to their efforts to move beyond the legacy of the "Redskins" name, the franchise has spent years navigating the tricky waters of cultural progress and tradition.
But just when it seemed the past was firmly in the rearview mirror, the Commanders are making headlines again—this time with the possibility of reviving the retired Redskins logo.
Last week, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted 17-2 to advance legislation H.R. 4984, which would transfer control of the RFK Stadium site to the District of Columbia. For fans, this is exciting news, as it sets the stage for a potential new stadium on the grounds where Washington football legacy was born.
But the bill’s approval came with an unexpected twist: negotiations between the NFL, the Washington the Washington Commanders, and lawmakers to restore the controversial logo.
Montana Senator Steve Daines confirmed that talks are underway with FOXNews America Reports. “There’s good faith in negotiations going forward that’s going to allow this logo to be used again,” Daines told . He suggested that proceeds from merchandise featuring the logo could go toward supporting Native American causes, framing it as an opportunity to "honor Indian Country."
It’s no secret the Redskins logo holds sentimental value for a lot of fans. It was created by Walter “Blackie” Wetzel, a leader of the Blackfeet Nation, and inspired by Chief John Two Guns White Calf. Wetzel’s family sees it as a point of pride. “It’s exciting to even have that conversation after they said it would be gone forever,” Walter’s grandson Ryan Wetzel told the Daily Montanan.
While the idea of reviving the logo is gaining traction in some circles, it’s not without complications. The Commanders have made it clear that they’re not considering a return to the Redskins name, which they retired in 2020 after years of public pressure. The logo, however, is a different story.
For the team, bringing back the logo could be a way to honor its roots while forging a new path. But that decision comes with risks. Sports culture has increasingly moved away from Native American imagery, with teams like the Cleveland Guardians and universities like St. John’s and Miami of Ohio leading the way.
The involvement of the Wetzel family and tribal leaders could lend credibility to the effort, but it’s clear that the stakes are high. Without meaningful partnerships and tangible support for Native communities, the move could be viewed as opportunistic rather than respectful.
As the Senate prepares to vote on the RFK Stadium bill in December, all eyes are on the Commanders. This moment represents more than just a chance to build a new home.
For a team that has spent the past few years trying to redefine itself, the return of the logo could be a bold step. Whether it’s the right one will depend on how the Commanders balance honoring their past while staying true to the present.
