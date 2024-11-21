Commanders Poised to Impact Two NFC Divisional Races Down the Stretch
Week 12 of the NFL season is setting the stage for some must-win matchups, especially for teams hanging on the playoff bubble. The Washington Commanders are in the hunt for their own playoff appearance , but they also have the unique opportunity to shake up both the NFC South and NFC East divisional races.
The Commanders role in the NFC playoff race may seem secondary, but they have a chance to play spoiler to both the NFC South and NFC East divisional races.
After a tough loss to the Eagles, Washington focus is now squarely on building momentum for the second half of the season. Their upcoming games against the Falcons and Buccaneers could hold the key to shifting things in the NFC playoff race.
The Falcons, who were riding high at 6-3 just a couple of weeks ago, have hit a rough patch, dropping games to the Broncos and Saints. Now sitting at 6-5, they’re vulnerable—and with the Buccaneers creeping up behind them, Atlanta has a tough road ahead.
They’ll have to take on the Chargers, Vikings, and Commanders in the coming weeks, and any slip-ups could open the door for Tampa Bay or even the Saints to take control of the division.
For Washington, this is where they can make their mark. A win against the Falcons could seriously blow Atlanta’s playoff hopes, while a strong performance against the Buccaneers could send a message in the race for wild card spots.
If Washington can bounce back from their recent struggles and finish strong, they could turn the tide in both divisional races and become a serious factor in the NFC playoff picture.
It’s not just about the Commanders own playoff hopes anymore; it’s also about playing spoiler.
With so much on the line, the Commanders impact could go way beyond their own record—it could be the difference in who gets in and who gets left out of the postseason.
