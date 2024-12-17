Dan Quinn and the Commanders Prove They Can Win the Hard Way
In a nail-biter, the Washington Commanders came out on top against the New Orleans Saints, clinching a 20-19 win that showcased the team's resilience and growth in high-pressure situations. Head coach Dan Quinn reflected on the hard-fought victory, emphasizing the lessons they learned this season about closing out games.
“As we're getting into the last half of the quarter of the game, we liked the boldness of, we went for it on fourth down to keep a drive alive,” the Commanders head coach said. “And in those moments, those critical ones, man, there's no fouls.”
The fourth-quarter drive Quinn referenced included a pivotal fourth-down attempt that could have sealed the game even earlier. A penalty, however, knocked Washington out of position, forcing them to shift focus to field goal range instead.
“So, we had a big conversion that would've went to Dyami to put us down into the low red zone to continue to work the clock,” Quinn continued. “It knocked us out where we had to try to get a run to get into field goal range. So, that was the first thing that we hit on, when it comes time to finish it out, it's playing penalty free. And those are the things in a four-minute offense that can really set you back.”
While the missed kick kept the score closer than desired, Quinn pointed to the broader lessons in execution and discipline during crunch time.
“When we talk about kicking, we talk about all of it, the snaps, the holds, the protection, the kicks,” he said. “To miss on that moment, that puts you up two scores. So, the lesson in there, obviously you want to make your kicks, there's not a lesson there, but you get to your spot that you want to get to.”
In addition to offensive discipline, Quinn stressed the importance of complimentary football and clean execution across all phases of the game. Despite the missed opportunity to go up two scores, the Commanders defense rose to the occasion, holding the Saints off in the final moments.
“Defensively, closing the door, and again, the penalties were the thing if we can get that part really nailed down and those hyper-focused moments, those are the things that matter the most,” Quinn emphasized.
Beyond the Xs and Os, Quinn praised his players mentality, particularly in the game’s final, chaotic moments.
“The one thing that I did learn, I don't know if I learned it, but I sure appreciated is who we are at the last play,” Quinn said. “I said way back, months back, I like doing hard shit with good people. And I said, that's hard. And I love what they stand for as a group. There's not a team I would rather coach than these guys, in that moment, being all there right in there with them. Like, it's awesome, man.”
For Quinn, these tough wins reveal the identity of the team and highlight their growth.
“Even though you go through those, there is still lesson, just like you said. Having that moment for us, that's big man, to come through right at the end and make a play at the end. There's confidence to be gained there and we are still developing and growing.”
The Commanders ability to overcome adversity and make crucial plays at the end speaks to their development throughout the season. While the team is still evolving, Quinn sees these tight victories as vital experiences that will serve them well as the season progresses.
“We're still getting better, we're still growing,” Quinn concluded. “We're not all the way established and have had some of those kind of fights. So, we need them all, man, as the calendar turns there's going to be more wild stuff ahead. And I want us to be ready for those, man. So, when it comes, you're ready to step right into it. We practiced it a lot, but you do have to live it and you grow a little more in those. I wish it was the other way around, but that's really when you make the biggest jumps.”
For the Commanders, Sunday’s win was more than just another tally in the victory column. It was proof of their ability to handle the kind of “hard” moments that define a season—and a team.
