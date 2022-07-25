Commanders Contingency: Can Trai Turner Help Washington O-Line Improve?

The Washington Commanders had a busy offseason and the team looks very different entering training camp than it did a year ago.

With quarterback Carson Wentz headlining the team's new acquisitions, many might not pay much attention to the players the team signed to help protect him.

The team signed former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner this offseason, and he is expected to start on the offensive line to begin the regular season.

It's hard to replace a Pro Bowl-caliber right guard like Brandon Scherff, but that's exactly what Washington is trying to do this season after he declined to make a deal and left to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Of course, if you're going to replace a five-time Pro Bowler, you could do a lot worse than bringing in another five-time Pro Bowler to do it. And that's exactly what Turner is after pitstops with the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers and six years with the Carolina Panthers before those.

The 29-year-old Turner rejoined coach Ron Rivera in Washington after playing all 17 games for the Steelers last year and does so on a one-year deal.

If it works, then the team will go hard to try and re-sign him. If not, then it'll be back to the drawing board in 2023 ... likely turning to the NFL Draft.

Either way, Turner's success this season will justify the Commanders not offering more to keep Scherff, or his lack of it will condemn them to criticism of the same.