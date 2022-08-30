Skip to main content
Commanders 53-Man Roster Tracker: Who's In? Who's Cut?

Jessica Rapfogel

The Commanders dwindle down to 53 players today.

By 4 p.m. today, the Washington Commanders roster will be reduced to just 53 players as the team prepares for the season.

In less than two weeks' time, the group of 53 will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener.

Most of the slots on the roster are solidified by the veterans on the team, but there are several rookies and young players fighting for a spot on the Commanders ... and their fate will be determined today.

Among the team's biggest position battles include the backup running back job, defensive line and offensive line.

Will Brian Robinson's sudden and incredibly unfortunate gun shot wounds keep him off the roster to begin the season? Could that open up a spot on the team for a player like second-year pro Jaret Patterson?

Recommended Articles

Chase Young

Chase Young Injury Rumor: Out for Washington Commanders for Half-Season?

The Commanders defensive end might be sitting longer than expected.

By Mike Fisher
RB, Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders
Play

Ron Rivera Updates Status of Commanders Rookie Brian Robinson Jr. after Carjack Shooting

The third-round pick underwent successful surgery and hasn't been ruled out for this season.

By Art Garcia
USATSI_18942007

'He Has A Bright Future': Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Praises Rookie QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell likely earned his place as Washington's backup quarterback following a preseason loss to Baltimore.

By Cole Thompson

Chase Young moving to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List could open up a spot on the defensive line. Which lucky bubble player will earn that open spot?

And which players will form the offensive line? There's been a competitive battle between those on the second and third teams, but how many backup linemen will head coach Ron Rivera keep on the team to start the season?

The tight end group has also dealt with many injuries throughout training camp. Which players will end up on Injured Reserve and which lucky few will be able to join the team at the start of the season?

Stick with Commander Country throughout the day as we update who's in and who's out ...

