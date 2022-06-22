'Poor Excuse For a Human': Former Washington DB Su'a Cravens Blasts Dan Snyder

Defensive back Su'a Cravens was drafted by Washington in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and a sour relationship began between him and owner Daniel Snyder.

Ahead of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell testifying on the Washington Commanders' "toxic workplace" and sexual assault allegations (and Snyder refusing to testify), Cravens took to Twitter for a passionate rant against the Commanders owner.

"I can’t wait until this poor excuse for a human being is forced to sell his team," Cravens tweeted. "He’s ruined so many careers and made life difficult for so many that did no wrong. Karma really comes full circle. The funds of the wicked will be transferred to the righteous!"

Cravens' relationship with Snyder and management was so bad that he planned to retire following his rookie season. The team's president at the time, Bruce Allen, convinced him not to retire and spent the season trying to resolve any issues between the two sides.

Ultimately, the two sides came to a solution and Cravens was traded to the Denver Broncos following the 2017 season.

Cravens played in just five games for the Broncos in 2018 and was cut ahead of the 2019 season.

Had Washington found a quicker solution to Cravens' situation, maybe he'd still be in the NFL today. As a second round pick, Cravens had a ton of potential coming into the league, but a sour relationship seemed to have led his career to being cut short.

But, as Cravens said, it appears that karma is coming full circle for Snyder.