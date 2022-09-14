Skip to main content

Lions RB D'Andre Swift OUT at Practice Wednesday; Will He Play vs. Commanders?

Swift was one of the league's best rushers in Week 1.

The Washington Commanders are traveling to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions this week, and they might be able to dodge one of the best running backs they will face all year.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift, who ran for the third-most yards of any player in Week 1, did not practice Wednesday with an ankle injury.

Swift joined defensive lineman Michael Brockers (knee), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (calf), guard Tommy Kraemer (back) and center Frank Ragnow (foot, groin) on the sideline at practice Wednesday.

Swift ran for 144 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. He made his presence known on the team's opening drive, racing out to a 50-yard gain on the Lions' second play from scrimmage.

The Commanders struggled in defending the run last week, allowing 123 yards on the ground to the Jacksonville Jaguars, including two runs of over 20 yards. So if the Commanders avoided Swift this week, it would be ideal. However, Washington wouldn't be out of the woods just yet.

If Swift were to sit out of Sunday's game, backup Jamaal Williams would be the next in line for carries out of the backfield. In his 2022 debut, Williams ran the ball 11 times for 28 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Commanders play the Lions Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

