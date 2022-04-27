NFL Draft: What Will Ensure First Round Success for Commanders?

Ignore the noise, and talent will come to Washington on Thursday night

When the Washington Commanders went after quarterback Carson Wentz, they demonstrated the aggressiveness needed to improve their roster.

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz Getty Images Former Washington Commanders offensive lineman, Brandon Scherff Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera

Allowing Brandon Scherff to walk away in free agency demonstrated the calmness required to keep the franchise from overextending themselves, depleting valuable resources for building the future.

Now, with Day 1 of the NFL Draft just one sleep away, the team needs to channel that same energy on Thursday night.

With Wentz, Washington trusted the eyes of evaluators and ignored the calls from the outside.

The same goes with Scherff, a player many fans and some media considered to be too valuable to let walk away over money.

And on Day 1, Washington will bring in a blue-chip prospect to add to its 2022 roster, as long as the decision-makers continue to ignore the outside noise.

One or more of three prospects figures to be available at pick No. 11 on Thursday night. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and Garrett Wilson, and safety Kyle Hamilton.

All three would fill an immediate need on the Commanders' roster, and represent true Top-10 talent in this year's NFL Draft.

With the yearly premium put on quarterbacks every year, even in a down class, two or more could be taken in the Top 10 dropping top-shelf talent out of that range and right into the laps of general manager Martin Mayhew and head coach Ron Rivera.

The perceived reasons for a Top 10 talent dropping out of that range could give some reason to pause before turning in the pick.

Hamilton ran slow 40 times at both the Scouting Combine and his Pro Day.

Wilson is one of two star receivers from Ohio State and might be overly benefitting from that relationship, and the underrated success of Buckeyes receivers like Michael Thomas and Terry McLaurin.

And Williams, the star Alabama receiver, is just four months into ACL recovery.

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton Alabama wide receiver, Jameson Williams Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Ohio State wide receiver, Garrett Wilson

None of that matters.

The film shows fluid and fully capable players who have the potential to raise the stock of any NFL roster if used properly. In Williams' case, if he's allowed to heal properly.

And if all three of those players are taken, then it'll be at the expense of other Top 10 talents like Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal or Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner.

Still good for Washington, with players good enough to add to the roster now, or consider trading back for a solid return in a talent-heavy middle area of the 2022 NFL Draft class.

The only way the Washington Commanders lose in Round 1 of the draft this year is if they get over-fixated on one need, and reach to fill that position, ignoring film in the process.