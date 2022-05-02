Skip to main content

Washington Commanders Post-Draft NFL Power Ranking - Playoff Contender?

Now that the NFL Draft is complete, did the Commanders improve their odds to win it all in 2022?

After a long weekend, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally complete and it's time for teams to put all the pieces together and see where everyone fits.

Jahan-Dotson

Washington Commanders draft pick, Jahan Dotson

Phidarian Mathis

Washington Commanders draft pick, Phidarian Mathis

Brian Robinson Jr. 3

Washington Commanders draft pick, Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington is no exception. Coach Ron Rivera said he really wanted to make sure the first four players taken by the team were able to be immediate contributors. It seems they were able to accomplish just that, at least on paper.

Those four players, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, running back Brian Robinson Jr., and free safety Percy Butler will all enter the NFL on a team counting on them to get reps early.

For the rest of the class - quarterback Sam Howell, tight end Cole Turner, guard Chris Paul, and cornerback Christian Holmes - they'll have to earn every chance, although Rivera was visibly more excited talking about Howell and Turner, the team's two fifth-round picks. 

So where does that draft class put the Commanders in the NFL's post-draft power rankings and their odds to win it all?

23. Washington Commanders (+7500)

The Commanders got Carson Wentz a weapon in Jahan Dotson, but I'm not sold on Wentz turning this team into a playoff contender just yet.

Percy Butler

Washington Commanders draft pick, Percy Butler (No. 9)

Sam Howell

Washington Commanders draft pick, Sam Howell

Cole Turner

Washington Commanders draft pick, Cole Turner

While Howell fell into the proverbial lap of the Commanders at No. 144, Wentz is still the guy, and quarterback is still a huge question for Washington. 

The big question moving forward for the team will center around the team's depth at linebacker, and just where the new pieces fit in. And that's something the team will get to work on next week.

