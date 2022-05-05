Commanders EXCLUSIVE: 'All Sam Howell Needs is a Chance' with Washington, Says Coach

With the task at hand in mind, Howell's collegiate coordinator knows draft position won't hold his former player back for long

The Washington Commanders weren't expecting to see North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell's name still on the board when they went on the clock to start the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yet, there he was, and the team knew they couldn't let him pass by any longer.

And you can count North Carolina Tar Heels offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Phil Longo among the population of those who didn't expect the slide Howell experienced on Thursday and Friday nights.

"It's hard for me to project why," Longo said. "I know that Sam was evaluated very highly. I know that it seemed to be a surprise to the scouts and NFL coaches that I know that he was still around in the fifth."

"All Sam needs is an opportunity, and that's what Washington is providing him with," Longo continued. "And I know he's elated to be with the Commanders ... he just wants an opportunity to go and compete."

Asked to describe what Washington got in the fifth-round quarterback, Longo gave me his opinion based on years of coaching the young athlete who was at one point mocked in the first round of this year's draft.

Elite arm talent, accuracy, and work ethic that outshines everyone around him. These are things Longo told me are arriving to the Commanders in 2022.

Longo's time with Howell predates his coming of age as a top NFL prospect following a standout 2020 campaign.

Having attempted to recruit him out of high school to Ole Miss at the time, Howell initially committed to Florida State.

But when Longo joined the coaching staff at North Carolina, things changed, and the player chose to head back home to play for the Tar Heels. The rest, as they say, is history.

Although, that history itself is not without some shadier moments.

Howell lost two 1,000-yard rushers, and two 1,000-yard receivers and the only returning starting receiver the team had from 2020 was lost as well following complications stemming from preseason surgery.

Oh, and the team lost its starting center as well.

In response, Howell put the offense on his shoulders and did as much as he could to carry a depleted roster. The result was a slight dip in passing production and a 1,000-yard rushing season (if you take off the sack loss yardage), by a quarterback.

It's that kind of determination and ability that has Longo sold the Commanders just got a heck of a steal, even with the bias that comes from having helped mold the NFL prospect.

But Howell isn't the only Tar Heel wearing burgundy and gold these days. And leading up to that record-setting 2020 season for the school, Washington's draft selection last year from the program was one of the biggest reasons the team found the success it did.

And it actually started the year prior.

"We came out of the spring in 2019 with a lot of question marks," said Longo. "And Dyami (Brown) and Sam led a group of guys that got a tremendous amount of work and progress taken care of...and that group, when they came back heading into the 2019 season it was like night and day and I credit a lot of that to Dyami Brown and Sam Howell."

No doubt the quarterback is excited to link up with receiver Dyami Brown once the veterans report, but there's another player on the roster Howell's arrival is tightly linked to.

While I couldn't ask Longo to comment on the perceived shortcomings around Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and the potential of a position battle coach Ron Rivera says isn't coming, I did ask him how he felt about Howell's chances for success if he were to be thrust into the starting lineup in his rookie season.

"I think one of the things that makes Sam so good is his understanding of what he needs to do ... and also his understanding of what he has around him," Longo told me. "I liken him more to Drew Brees than anybody I've ever studied in the NFL, so if that plays out at all I think the Commanders and Sam are going to be a good fit for each other."

If or when Sam Howell makes it on the regular-season field for the Washington Commanders is hard to predict.

Fortunately, there are preseason opportunities, and when they come around for Howell, you can bet he'll be ready to take full advantage of them.

