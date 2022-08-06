Skip to main content

Top 25 NFL Prospects: Where's Commanders WR Dyami Brown?

Second-year wide receiver Dyami Brown is poised to make an impact in the 2022 NFL season.

Wide receiver Dyami Brown is enjoying his second NFL training camp.

The receiver from North Carolina was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In a recent ranking of the top 25 young NFL prospects by ESPN, Brown came in at No. 25.

Coming out of college, the athletic receiver was highly touted as a potential difference maker as a deep-threat complement to star receiver Terry McLaurin. 

Brown, who stands at 6-foot and 189 pounds, isn't a particularly large-bodied receiver. However, what he lacks in pure size as a downfield threat, he makes up with great deep route running ability, sticky hands, and dynamic playmaking ability.

Brown only saw 25 total targets for 12 receptions and 165 receiving yards as a rookie. The now second-year player still has not caught a touchdown in the NFL.

There were, of course, some significant reasons for his lack of production in his first season. Nagging injuries limited his ability to separate at points, and when he did find himself open, a weak deep passing offense meant the quantity and quality of his targets were poor at best.

With the Commanders picking up veteran quarterback and one-time MVP candidate Carson Wentz, there is a good chance that the passing element of the offense will at least be better than in the 2021 season. In addition, the pickup of presumptive franchise quarterback Sam Howell, who was Brown's quarterback in college, means that Brown will have already established chemistry to build on with his future passer.

Throughout his rookie season, Brown looked uncomfortable with the speed of the professional scene -- however, given his level as a prospect, there remains hope that he will pan out as one of the league's premiere deep threats.

