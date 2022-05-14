'I See 2-0 Easily': Ex Washington Receiver Predicts Early Commanders Success

Schedule makers may have done Washington a favor, starting off the year

Every year the annual NFL regular season schedule release is met with bold statements for those supporting teams like the Washington Commanders.

Of course, those statements aren't always positive, but former Washington receiver Pierre Garçon took to Twitter Thursday night with a quick upside reaction to what's ahead.

"I see 2-0 easily for (the Washington Commanders)," Garçon said in his tweet. Finishing the prediction with "#HTTC".

Those first two games of the year feature a season and home opener against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a Week 2 road contest against the Detroit Lions.

Both games will start at 1 pm eastern time and broadcast on FOX.

One year after taking Lawrence with the first overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jaguars were on the other side of a lot of organizational drama, losing, and held the top pick once again.

With it, the team added Georgia pass rusher, Travon Walker, to the roster, who they hope will help improve their 21st ranked sacks per pass attempt rate on defense.

In 2021, Washington allowed the 10th worst sacks allowed per pass attempt, a statistic many will point to quarterback Taylor Heinicke's inability to get the ball out as quickly as he should have on several attempts each week.

The Detroit Lions didn't fare much better last season, finishing the year with the same win total (3) as Jacksonville, but getting a lower draft pick thanks to a regular-season tie that dropped their losses by one game compared to their selection order competition.

Taken just one pick after Walker, Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan stays in-state to help the Lions improve their 27th ranked sack production.

But the Lions weren't done there.

Detroit traded back into the Top 12 and took the third receiver off the board, Alabama's Jameson Williams.

With Williams still recovering from a torn ACL, it's possible Washington may not even see this second first-round pick for the Lions on the field in Week 2.

Former Washington running back Adrian Peterson carries the ball the last time this team faced the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2018. The Washington Commanders lost to the Detroit Lions the last time the two teams met, in 2020. Washington Commanders

Not only do both the Jaguars and Lions present matchups against teams not known for getting after the quarterback, but both also stand near the bottom of the league in interception rates and passing yards allowed per game.

Two good signs for a team breaking in a new starting quarterback like Carson Wentz. Although, he's seen the Jaguars before, and it didn't go well for the Indianapolis Colts at the time.

If Garçon is right, the story will be different for the Washington Commanders, and for once the new guy (Wentz) can actually be a resource to help get the team set for their Week 1 opponent after facing Jacksonville twice in 2021.