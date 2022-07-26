With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama.

Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with Washington Football for up-to-date information on all the moves.

JULY 26 VOTE FOR FINAL SONG LYRIC The Washington Commanders have a new name, uniform and fight song. But there's one lyric yet to be written.

That's because the Commanders organization is allowing the fans to vote for the final lyric between two options ...

Fans can choose between "Fight for our Commanders" or "Leaders on a mission" on the team's website.

The fight song will debut Aug. 13.

JULY 24 BEARS BRING OUT ORANGE vs. COMMANDERS The Chicago Bears revealed their throwback jerseys they are set to wear October 13 vs. the Washington Commanders.

The all-orange look will make a debut in Week 6's edition of Thursday Night Football in Chicago.

JULY 20 GIANTS CELEBRATING HISTORY vs. COMMANDERS The New York Giants revealed their throwback jerseys they are set to wear December 4 vs. the Washington Commanders.

The Giants will also wear their classic navy blue helmets during the game, the same helmets they wore during the 1986 NFC Championship Game vs. Washington.

JULY 14 2 CUT The Washington Commanders signed free agent cornerbacks DeJuan Neal (see below) and Channing Stribling. To make room, they released Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor

JULY 14 COMMANDERS SIGN USFL STANDOUT The Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with DB DeJuan Neal, who last played for the USFL's New Jersey Generals.

Neal played his college football at D-II Shepherd University from 2014-18 before going undrafted in 2019 and signing with Washington.

After not making the team out of camp in 2019, Neal played in the XFL before it folded in 2020. After a successful USFL stint, Neal is getting one more crack in Washington.

The team also signed CB Channing Stribling while cutting cornerbacks Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor.

JULY 12 TRENT TO 99 CLUB Former Washington offensive tackle Trent Williams has become the latest member of the "Madden 99" Club.

He's the first offensive tackle in the history of the video game to receive a 99 rating, the highest possible grade in the Madden video game franchise.

Williams, who turns 34 later this month, was drafted 4th overall by Washington in the 2010 NFL Draft and played for the franchise until 2019. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and has played for the franchise ever since.

'Madden NFL 23' is scheduled to be released August 19.

JULY 11 MOVIN’ ON UP Randy Moss has voluntarily given up a chunk of his duties as part of ESPN’s prime-time NFL coverage.

Enter RGIII.

This year on the Monday night pregame show, Robert Griffin III will fill the Moss spot on Monday show; Moss will still work Sundays.

Griffin joined ESPN last year and while he still harbors the desire to play QB in the NFL, at age 32 the former Commanders and Baylor star is busy carving out a new journey.

JULY 8 JOE JACOBY TO HOF? Washington legend Joe Jacoby has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 National Football Hall of Fame in the Seniors, Coaches and Contributors category.

Jacoby played 13 seasons for Washington from 1981-93 made four Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls.

JULY 6 RFK ON FIRE Washington D.C. firefighters extinguished flames at RFK Stadium Tuesday, which played home to Washington football from its opening in 1961 until 1996. No injuries were reported.

RFK Stadium hasn't been used by a Washington pro sports team since D.C. United called it home in 2017.

There are plans to demolish RFK Stadium in 2023.

JULY 3 RG3 INDUCTED INTO BAYLOR HALL OF FAME Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III will be inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

Griffin leads an elite group of eight former Bears in six different sports being inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame 2022 class.

"God gets all the glory!" Griffin III posted on Twitter. "Honored and blessed to be going into Baylor's Hall of Fame this year. It wouldn’t have been possible without all my coaches and teammates from 2008-2011, my family or the fans.

"God gives us tests so we can have a testimony. Congrats to all the inductees."

The Heisman Trophy winner's wife also chimed in on social media to congratulate her husband.

The 2022 Hall of Fame banquet is slated for Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cashion Building Banquet Room on the campus of Baylor University.

JULY 1 AUTOPSY REPORT Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson was found dead last month as a result of the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to an autopsy report.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death to The Baltimore Sun. The agency said the death had been ruled an accident.

Ferguson was 26.

JUNE 29 CAUSE FOR CELEBRATION On Wednesday the team announced a series of celebrations, commemorations, and programming to celebrate 90 years of the franchise’s involvement with professional football.

It will all begin on July 9th when the organization will unveil a 90th Anniversary patch that will be worn on the team’s uniforms for 2022.

“To honor the past and a give a nod to the new era as the Commanders, the patch combines elements reflective of the organization’s 90-year history while incorporating the new Commanders brand identity,” the Commanders said in a press release.

JUNE 28 TERRY IN! The Commanders' leadership told the fan base to not worry.

The team's leadership in this case told the truth, as on Tuesday afternoon Washington reached agreement with star receiver Terry McLaurin on a three-year extension reportedly totaling a potential $71 million in “new money,” a deal that puts him in the top 10 among wideout salaries.

McLaurin, who staged a holdout during recent team workouts, figures to be the top weapon on the new Washington offense led by QB Carson Wentz.

JUNE 27 AP FIGHTING BELL Former Washington running back Adrian Peterson is turning his helmet in for some boxing gloves at the end of July.

On July 30, Peterson is set to fight Le'Veon Bell at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Peterson and Bell are on the undercard at Social Gloves 2, a boxing event promoted by YouTubers and celebrities for exhibition matches.

JUNE 23 NEXT MANNING UP: The Texas Longhorns have earned the biggest recruiting win in the modern era of college football, with Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) and No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning committing on Thursday.

After an exhaustive and highly publicized recruiting battle, Manning chose the Longhorns over the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, LSU, Georgia, Florida and Clemson.

Considering his SEC roots, Manning's commitment may come as a surprise on the surface.

However, thanks to his relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, it was all but a formality, as Manning chose the program that was best for him and his future.

Arch is of course the nephew of two all-time NFL QB stars in Peyton and Eli Manning.

Get more on one of the biggest stories in football at SI’s LonghornsCountry.com.

JUNE 19 CHANGE IS BAD The Philadelphia Eagles unveiled a new wordmark for their logo, and it has not gone over well...

"THIS IS TERRIBLE! The corporate minimalist logo trend has been ongoing for too long and now it's infected my team. No character, no personality, just ugly straight lines because it's mOdErN. Nobody asked for this. Whichever marketing schmuck thought this was good, I hope you burn," said an Eagles fan on social media.

JUNE 16 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE SET The Washington Commanders have announced that training camp will run from July 27 through August 18.

The organization is hosting a fan event at FedEx Field on Aug. 6.

JUNE 13 PRESEASON TV SCHEDULE SET The Washington Commanders released their full preseason schedule Thursday morning. Here's how it looks:

Sat, Aug. 13 vs. Carolina Panthers - 1 p.m. EST (Local)

Sat, Aug. 20 at Kansas City Chiefs - 4 p.m. EST (Live on NFL Network)

Sat, Aug. 27 at Baltimore Ravens - 7 p.m. EST (Local)

JUNE 1 NEW MADDEN COVER For the first time since 2000, John Madden will grace the cover of the video game named after him.

The Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster passed away in December at the age of 85.

Madden 23 is set to come out this August.

MAY 31 LEGEND RETIRES Don Warren, once named one of the "80 Greatest Redskins,'' is retiring from the NFL after a 14-year playing career with Washington Redskins - when he was a part of all three of Washington’s Super Bowl championship teams - and now after a second career in scouting.

Warren, 66, was a fourth-round pick out of San Diego State in 1979 and in his 14 seasons with Washington, the tough and productive Warren appeared in 193 games and had 244 receptions for 2,536 yards and seven touchdowns.

MAY 29 NO AB IN '22 Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play in the NFL in the 2022 season, he said in an interview on a live broadcast of the Fan Controlled Football League.

Brown infamously quit in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in December against the New York Jets and was cut shortly after.

Brown, a Super Bowl champion and 4-time All-Pro receiver, didn't officially retire but it's very possible he has played his final down in the NFL.

MAY 27 NO DEAL FOR KAP The Las Vegas Raiders are hosted quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout Wednesday, but no deal is imminent, according to ESPN.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 26 SNEAK PEEK Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera tweeted out a picture of the team's new headquarters design for when the team officially moves within the next couple of years.

Here's a first look at the design of the "Command Post":

MAY 25 KAEPERNICK TO WORKOUT FOR RAIDERS The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a workout.

Kaepernick gained praise and scrutiny for kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 NFL season, the last year he played in the NFL.

Kaepernick, 34, spent the 2011-16 seasons with the Niners.

MAY 23 COLTS SIGN FOLES The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

Foles will reunite with former offensive coordinator Frank Reich in Indy, an experiment the team tried last year with Carson Wentz, who did not perform to their standards.

Wentz was traded earlier this offseason to the Washington Commanders.

MAY 22 COMMANDERS SEND 2 COACHES TO ACCELERATOR PROGRAM For the first time in NFL history, the league is holding a coach and front office accelerator program.

Every team sends representatives to network and learn more about the business on a working level.

Washington is sending running backs coach Randy Jordan and senior director of player personnel Eric Stokes.

MAY 21 COMMANDERS ANNOUNCE PRESEASON OPENER Mark your calendars! The Washington Commanders are set to face the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener at home on Aug. 13 at 1 p.m.

Current Commanders head coach Ron Rivera coached the Panthers from 2011-19 before coming to Washington in 2020. Since arriving in D.C., Rivera has signed many former Panthers to his roster, including quarterback Taylor Heinicke and offensive linemen Andre Norwell and Trai Turner.

The Commanders will play against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium during Week 2 and head to M&T Bank Stadium for the preseason finale with the Baltimore Ravens during Week 3 on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m.

MAY 9 GIANTS CUT CB JAMES BRADBERRY The New York Giants have officially released cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry, who turns 29 this offseason, spent the past two seasons with the NFC East rival and made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

By cutting Bradberry, the Giants saved over $10 million and the seven-year vet will be looking for a new home this offseason.

The Commanders have Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III as the starting cornerbacks, but adding some depth to the secondary is something the team should be interested in after cutting Landon Collins earlier this offseason.

MAY 8 COMMANDERS BRING BACK MARCHING BAND After a two-year hiatus, the Washington Commanders are announcing the return of their famous marching band.

The marching band started in 1937 and would play the fight song after every touchdown scored by the team.

The Commanders are currently accepting applications for anyone wishing to join the band.

MAY 5 JERRY JONES HOSPITALIZED Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly involved in a car accident in Dallas Wednesday evening.

Jones, who turns 80 in October, was transported to Parkland Hospital as a precaution.

His injuries were not believed to be serious, and he was released after a short time.

MAY 4 COMMANDERS SIGN ALEX ERICKSON The Washington Commanders added to their wide receiver room Wednesday, signing seven-year veteran wide receiver Alex Erickson.

Erickson, 29, spent his first five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before spending last season in training camp with the Houston Texans and the season with the Carolina Panthers.

Erickson projects to be in the running for the return specialist job, vacated by DeAndre Carter, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the offseason.

MAY 3 MINICAMP DATES SET The Commanders will be holding Rookie Minicamp from May 6-7.

Offseason workouts (OTA) will be conducted from May 24-26, May 31-June 2, and June 6-8.

Mandatory Minicamp will be held from June 14-16.

APRIL 26 NEW FEDEX FIELD LOGO In aerial footage captured by WUSA, the Washington Commanders' logo is making its debut at FedEx Field.

With the footage, you're also able to see the end zones donning the new Commanders insignia as the team looks to embrace its current identity. The stadium will continue to undergo renovations throughout the offseason as it prepares to host Commanders games this fall.

APRIL 19 NEW NUMBERS The team announced today that two players would be changing their numbers for the 2022 season. Kicker Joey Slye, who previously wore No. 3, will switch to No. 6 to allow cornerback William Jackson III, who wore No. 23 last season, to wear No. 3.

APRIL 8 HAYDEN OUT Cornerback D.J. Hayden, the former first-round pick who joined the Commanders late last season, has been released. and played 11 snaps during a Week 16 loss to the Cowboys. Hayden, who turns 32 in June, was the Raiders’ top pick in 2013. He has four interceptions in 92 career games. The Washington roster at cornerback features William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste at the top of the depth chart.

APRIL 4 NFC EAST DRAFT TRADE The Eagles entered the day with a trio of first-round picks in the upcoming NFL Draft but have wisely opted to spread the wealth.

The Eagles have agreed to trade two of their 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and No. 19) to the Saints in exchange for New Orleans' 2022 first-round pick (No. 18) and a 2023 first-round pick.

The Eagles will also receive a 2024 second-round draft pick, plus a 2022 third-round pick (No. 101) and a 2022 seventh-round pick (No. 237) while sending a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints.

Washington still picks ahead of the Eagles; the Commanders are in the No. 11 slot. But the moving and shaking even after the trade means the Eagles will still pick twice in the 2022 first round as they also own the No. 15 pick - and now the No. 18 pick.

APRIL 2 OFFSEASON DATES Mark your calendars!

The NFL announced the Commanders' offseason schedule.

The first day of the team's offseason program is April 18, a little less than two weeks before the NFL Draft.

For OTAs ... May 23-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-8

Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 14-16

All that, plus the NFL Draft to close April and training camp at July's end, and football is here!

APRIL 1 CAP SPACE UPDATE Just over two weeks into free agency, the Washington Commanders are still able to spend money. After trading for Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, there's still money to be spent.

The team currently sits 20th in the league in terms of cap space, with just over $10 million to spend. The team might use the money to sign another receiver for Wentz, or perhaps someone to replace Landon Collins' spot in the defense as a safety-linebacker hybrid.

MARCH 28 DRAFT ‘24 SET: The NFL has allotted the 2024 NFL Draft to the city of Detroit. The Motor City wins the right over other cities such as Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, it was announced that Kansas City would be the location of the 2023 NFL Draft following its pitch over Green Bay and several other cities. The event is set to take place on April 27-29.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 and will continue through Saturday, April 30.

MARCH 24 DRAFT ‘23 SET: The NFL has now locked into the dates for the 2023 Draft, scheduled to take place in Kansas City, announcing it will be held April 27-29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement.

This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30.

MARCH 17 COMMANDERS RE-SIGN SIX The Washington Commanders officially announced the signing of six role players for the upcoming season: CB Troy Apke, C Tyler Larsen, C Jon Toth, LB Milo Eifler, DT Daniel Wise and WR Cam Sims.

Apke played in all 17 games last season on special teams, recording six tackles.

Larsen appeared in nine games and started three on the offensive line. Toth, an undrafted free agent in 2017, made his NFL debut last season in six appearances.

Eifler was signed by the team in December and appeared in three games down the stretch. Wise appeared in six games in his rookie year, making one start.

Sims will enter his fifth season in D.C. Last season, he played in 14 games, logging 15 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

MARCH 16 JULIO JONES CUT The greatest receiver in Falcons franchise history, Julio Jones, did not turn out to be that for the Titans, who have just decided to cut the long-time standout.

Jones forced his way out of Atlanta last spring, the Falcons getting second- and fourth-round picks for the veteran receiver. And what did the Titans get? Jones. 33, had the worst statistical season of his career, totaling 31 receptions for 434 yards and only one touchdown.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is expected to be release with a post-June 1 designation, saving the team roughly $9.5 million in cap space.

MARCH 15 DESHAUN WATSON TO NFC SURPRISE ROSTER?

The Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team in pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN. The Falcons join the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns as teams that have met with or are interested in trading for Watson. Atlanta is scheduled to meet with Watson on Wednesday along with the Cleveland Browns.

We think more surprises are in store ... and we think Wednesday is "the day.''

MARCH 15 MCKISSIC KISSES GOODBYE TO WASHINGTON

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic on a two-year deal worth $7 million. He is expected to become the team's pass-catching back following a two-year run in D.C.

McKissic, 28, initially was undrafted out of Arkansas State and joined the Atlanta Falcons. He also has played for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. Primarily, he's been the secondary runner for Washington, taking reps behind former third-round pick Antonio Gibson.

In two seasons with the Commanders, McKissic recorded 577 rushing yards, 126 receptions, 986 yards and seven total touchdowns.

MARCH 14 COWBOY CEDRICK LEAVES THE NFC EAST The Miami Dolphins are signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal. He is expected to earn $22.8 million, $12.75 million of which is fully guaranteed.

A reliable No. 4 receiver in Dallas, Wilson posted a career-best in 2021. He tallied 45 catches for 602 and six touchdowns while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The Cowboys were hopeful to come to terms with Wilson and fellow receiver Michael Gallup following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami is hopeful Wilson can be a stronger option than former Texans receiver Will Fuller. Signed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, Fuller played in two games, recording four catches for 26 yards.

MARCH 14 REDDICK JOINS THE NFC EAST

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing pass rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year deal worth $45 million. Reddick is expected to replace former first-round pick Derek Barnett, who was selected one pick after him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Reddick struggled to begin his career at inside linebacker when drafted by the Arizona Cardinals. Signing a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, the 27-year-old reunited with Matt Rhule and became the team's top pass rusher. Rhule recruited Reddick out of high school to play for Temple.

Last season, Reddick recorded 11 sacks and 68 total tackles. In the past two seasons, he has tallied 23.5 of his 31 career sacks.

MARCH 14 SCHERFF SAYS GOODBYE TO WASHINGTON

The Jacksonville Jaguars are signing Washington Commanders Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to a long-term deal, according to ESPN. The final details have not been released as of this time.

Scherff, 30, spent the last two seasons playing under the franchise tag. Washington tried to get a long-term deal done with the former No. 5 pick, but the two sides never could reach a mutual agreement.

The Jaguars, who currently own $39.6 million in cap space, are looking to protect second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Jacksonville recently franchise tagged left tackle Cam Robinson as well.

MARCH 14 AFC NORTH SHAKEN UP WITH MITCHELL TRUBISKY ARRIVAL AND JARVIS LANDRY DEPARTURE

A highly discussed divorce between wide receiver Jarvis Landry and the Cleveland Browns has come to fruition, with reports confirming the team is releasing the player they gave permission to find a trade just weeks prior.

Landry's departure from the Browns will certainly impact the future of the AFC North, as will the arrival of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who is getting a two-year deal according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

In other signing news, running back Chase Edmonds is reportedly leaving the Arizona Cardinals to sign a deal with the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Bengals defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, and offensive lineman Alex Cappa is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to join the Cincinnati Bengals.

MARCH 14 OPEN NEGOTIATION PERIOD STARTS WITH RASH OF RE-SIGNINGS

Just hours after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found out quarterback Tom Brady will be returning in 2022, the team re-signed Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to a three year deal worth $39 million.

Jensen wasn't the only player re-signed as the NFL deal-making got underway, with running back James Conner headed back to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Miami Dolphins got into the action as well, re-signing pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams got a new deal done with offensive tackle Joe Noteboom.

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jake Matthews, who was not a pending free agent, received a three-year extension from his team, helping create some cap space for 2022.

MARCH 13 APKE SIGNING

The Washington Commanders are re-signing core special-teamer Troy Apke to a one-year contract.

Apke last season played in all 17 games, with the former fourth-round pick recording six tackles.

MARCH 13 PSYCH! BRADY'S BACK!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he is unretiring and returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady announced his retirement two months ago, but revealed that he didn't want to part ways with the game just yet.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

MARCH 13 GALLUP-ING BACK TO DALLAS One day after the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper, they expressed their commitment to another in-house receiver.

According to NFL Network, the NFC East rival Cowboys are signing Michael Gallup to a five year deal worth $62.5 million.

Gallup tore his ACL in January, but is expected to make a full recovery in time for the regular season when it kicks off in September.

MARCH 12 BROWN-OUT The Dallas Cowboys spent part of Saturday continuing to attempt to negotiate an affordable way to keep Amari Cooper. And then in the noon hour, they spent their final time with the Pro Bowl wideout, trading him to the Cleveland Browns for what CowboysSI.com is told is a package featuring two late-round picks.

(It's now being reported: Cleveland gets Cooper and a sixth, the Cowboys get a fifth and a sixth.)

Teams were in part trying to gauge not only Cooper's trade cost, but also what they would do regarding his contract going forward - an issue not unlike what the Cowboys themselves were doing as a decision must soon be made on the receiver leading up to free agency.

And eight teams, we're told, were interested at some level.

Cooper finished this past season with 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. That was a subpar year for him in the explosive Dallas offense. But a bigger concern than that for the Cowboys: Before the trade, Cooper was due his entire $20 million salary for 2022 guaranteed if he was on the roster on March 21. In the meantime, Dallas must also be cap-compliant by March 16.

Moving him out will now create $16 million of cap room in Dallas. But from a Washington perspective: Didn't the defending division champs just get weaker?

MARCH 12 LA'EL COLLINS BREAKING

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La'ael Collins has been given permission to seek out a trade partner, and if he's unsuccessful, could find himself released by the team, according to a report by ESPN.

Collins is sure to draw some attention from NFL franchises looking for help in securing their offensive front, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently called the lineman, “one of the most outstanding offensive linemen in the country."

Why then is Dallas looking to move him?

One big reason is the potential $10 million cap savings they get in a Post-June 1st move.

Comparatively, any trade or release made before June 1st saves the Cowboys just $1 million, unless the team taking Collins agrees to take on the salary.

MARCH 11 WATSON BREAKING

Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face any criminal charges in the nine accusations against his name. With the grand jury unable to find enough evidence, Watson now is expected to be traded soon, possibly before the start of NFL free agency on March 16.

"Definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson said following Friday's verdict. "I know that we're far from being done handling what needs to be handled on the legal side, but today is definitely a big day. I think my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for letting the truth be heard.''

Watson could still deal with civil issues regarding the women who are accusing him of sex-related crimes.

MAR 10 KHALIL MACK DEALT TO L.A. CHARGERS

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers are working on a trade that will send six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack to L.A.

In return, the Bears receive the 48th overall pick in April's draft and a 2023 sixth-round selection.

Mack, 31, returns to the AFC West after spending the past four seasons in the Windy City. Mack played the first four seasons of his career with the Oakland Raiders.

The move comes just two days after the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson, and this trade is the Chargers' response of improving alongside their competition in what is likely the best division in the NFL.

MAR 8 WILSON TO THE MILE HIGH CITY

The Denver Broncos are trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal that is expected to be surrounded by multiple first-round picks. The deal is expected to be finalized pending a physical from Wilson.

The Broncos were expected to be in the market for a starting veteran quarterback after horrendous play from several starters since the end of the Peyton Manning era. Denver was interested in acquiring Green Bay Packers starter Aaron Rodgers, but the 37-year-old agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth up to $200 million Tuesday morning to remain in Green Bay.

The details of the trade have not been released as of this time, though former Broncos starter Drew Lock will be part of the offer sent back to Seattle. Wilson expressed interest in being traded last offseason, but the team elected to hold his rights for one more year.

MAR 8 RODGERS STAYS WITH GREEN BAY

Aaron Rodgers has committed to the Green Bay Packers for next season.

Rodgers, a trade target for the Washington Commanders, was contemplating retirement or possibly forcing his way to the Denver Broncos to reunite with ex-offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but he will now return to Green Bay to play his 18th NFL season.

Rodgers reportedly signed a contract keeping him in Green Bay for the next four years and is set to make $200 million over the course of the deal, making it the largest contract in NFL history. However, Rodgers tweeted out that the contract report was inaccurate.

MAR 7 HERE COMES MATT

Almost a Commander.

The Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford could get as much as $45 million per year in a new contract, according to the Athletic - and Washington fans are left bemoaning what might've been.

A new deal for Stafford is a “priority” for the Rams this offseason, as we know. And the Rams are trying to "run it back'' by retaining their title-team core.

The story suggests the Rams could offer the 34-year-old a three- to four-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, Washington is lamenting having been out-bid a year ago in its attempt to trade for then-Lions QB Stafford ... and now coach Ron Rivera is trying to do it again, having conversations about trading for the likes of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

MAR 4 AMARI COOPER 'LIKELY' TO BE CUT BY COWBOYS

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are "likely" to release wide receiver Amari Cooper at the start of the league year on March 16.

Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

This opens the door for the Washington Commanders to sign Cooper and give Terry McLaurin a dominant running mate in the offense next season, similar to Cooper's role in Dallas next to CeeDee Lamb.

Washington fans will recall that before Cooper re-upped with Dallas two years ago, he actually got a better offer to come to D.C. but declined.

MAR 2 RUDOLPH LEAVES GIANTS

Kyle Rudolph is parting ways with the New York Giants after one season with the team.

Rudolph caught 26 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown this season for the Giants.

Rudolph, 32, spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a 2-year, $12 million contract with the Giants.

Rudolph now becomes one of the top veteran free agents at the tight end position.

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

FEB 19 FLORES HIRED The Steelers have named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Flores was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and in the wake of his recent firing - and his job interviews for head coaching positions that did not come to fruition, including in Houston - has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial injustices in the league's hiring practices.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.