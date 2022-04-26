Skip to main content

Commanders Host Florida CB Kaiir Elam; Could Washington Double Down On Defensive Backs?

The Florida cornerback fits the physical profile to play outside in Washington’s defense.

The Commanders hold six picks in this week's upcoming draft. 

images

Kaiir Elam

William Jackson III

William Jackson III

Kendall Fuller

Kendall Fuller

Despite drafting Benjamin St-Juste last year in the third round and starting Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III, the team brought in Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam for a top-30 visit.

Elam is expected to go anywhere from late in the first round to somewhere in the second round. He is a candidate to be Washington’s second-round pick.

Let's take a look at the former Florida cornerback and whether he would fit well in the Commanders' secondary.

Pass Game

The first thing that stands out when looking at Elam is that he is so effective in press coverage. Elam has a smooth and fluid backpedal. He uses good technique while backpedaling by keeping his head and knees aligned and staying low. What's good about his game is that he has inside and outside versatility, meaning he can play in press, press bail, man, and zone coverage. He shows patience by not letting double moves, pump fakes, or the receiver's head and shoulder fakes fool him. He stays in good position and shows very good recovery speed. He is a smart corner that recognizes route combinations and concepts as they occur. He is able to make plays on the ball thanks to his very good closing speed. Elam can play through contact and not lose stride.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

drake london 6
Play

Top WR Visits Commanders: Help on the Way for Carson Wentz?

The USC wideout has shown interest from several NFL teams

By Timm Hamm12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago
Ron Rivera
Play

Commanders Draft: Did Ron Rivera 'Drop A Hint' About Ohio State Receivers?

Draft week is here and that means final predictions are beginning to be made. Did Ron Rivera just give some insight on what the Commanders could do with the 11th pick?

By Greg Patuto15 hours ago
15 hours ago
USATSI_17809177_168388359_lowres
Play

Commanders Draft: What Did Patrick Mahomes Tell 'Sleeper' Prospect Erik Ezukanma?

Erik Ezukanma is a receiver with stellar size/speed combo who led Texas Tech's high-flying offense in receiving in all three seasons.

By Bri Amaranthus16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Elam's interceptions have gone down every season even though that has coincided with him being targeted less. He also needs to work on taking better angles when tackling as his tackling can get sloppy because he misjudged his angles. Elam has difficulty navigating or keeping up with his man when other players are in the same general area, more specifically on drag/mesh routes. He often got lost in the shuffle and would have teammates pick up his man. This is something coaches will see on film and exploit. This can be coached up.

Elam plays with some physicality. He's very effective when he can use his great size and length to jam receivers. Not only is he physical at the line of scrimmage, but he also doesn’t often bite on receiver fakes and misdirection. He has the ability to stick to the receivers’ hips without breaking stride. Elam uses the receiver's hand placement to get his long arms to bat passes down and separate the receiver from the ball.

Additionally, he can consistently transition from press to downfield tracking. Even then, Elam often remains very close to his receiver, allowing minimal separation.

images

Ron Rivera

images

Jack Del Rio

download

Martin Mayhew

Run Game 

He can be a very good tackler in the run game if he cleans up his ability to take bad angles. He will struggle to get off blocks from time to time.

Bottom Line

Elam is what the modern-day NFL is looking for in a corner. He will be a big help to any team that runs pressman or press bail, although he won't be limited to teams with that scheme.

drake london 6
News

Top WR Visits Commanders: Help on the Way for Carson Wentz?

By Timm Hamm12 minutes ago
Ron Rivera
News

Commanders Draft: Did Ron Rivera 'Drop A Hint' About Ohio State Receivers?

By Greg Patuto15 hours ago
USATSI_17809177_168388359_lowres
News

Commanders Draft: What Did Patrick Mahomes Tell 'Sleeper' Prospect Erik Ezukanma?

By Bri Amaranthus16 hours ago
mclaurin wentz
News

Terry McLaurin Opens Contract Talks With Washington Commanders

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
17202805
News

Commanders Draft: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey Provides Instant Depth

By Kevin Tame17 hours ago
USATSI_17485159
News

Could Commanders Target Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. In Late Rounds?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
Treylon-Burks-Arkansas-NFL-Draft-Combine-Results-Numbers-40-Time-NY-Jets
News

NFL Draft: Commanders Land WR Following Trade With Steelers

By David Harrison18 hours ago
USATSI_17839177
News

Cowboys to Commanders: Could Washington Draft Wyoming LB Chad Muma?

By Kevin Tame20 hours ago