Commanders Host Florida CB Kaiir Elam; Could Washington Double Down On Defensive Backs?
The Commanders hold six picks in this week's upcoming draft.
Kaiir Elam
William Jackson III
Kendall Fuller
Despite drafting Benjamin St-Juste last year in the third round and starting Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III, the team brought in Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam for a top-30 visit.
Elam is expected to go anywhere from late in the first round to somewhere in the second round. He is a candidate to be Washington’s second-round pick.
Let's take a look at the former Florida cornerback and whether he would fit well in the Commanders' secondary.
Pass Game
The first thing that stands out when looking at Elam is that he is so effective in press coverage. Elam has a smooth and fluid backpedal. He uses good technique while backpedaling by keeping his head and knees aligned and staying low. What's good about his game is that he has inside and outside versatility, meaning he can play in press, press bail, man, and zone coverage. He shows patience by not letting double moves, pump fakes, or the receiver's head and shoulder fakes fool him. He stays in good position and shows very good recovery speed. He is a smart corner that recognizes route combinations and concepts as they occur. He is able to make plays on the ball thanks to his very good closing speed. Elam can play through contact and not lose stride.
Elam's interceptions have gone down every season even though that has coincided with him being targeted less. He also needs to work on taking better angles when tackling as his tackling can get sloppy because he misjudged his angles. Elam has difficulty navigating or keeping up with his man when other players are in the same general area, more specifically on drag/mesh routes. He often got lost in the shuffle and would have teammates pick up his man. This is something coaches will see on film and exploit. This can be coached up.
Elam plays with some physicality. He's very effective when he can use his great size and length to jam receivers. Not only is he physical at the line of scrimmage, but he also doesn’t often bite on receiver fakes and misdirection. He has the ability to stick to the receivers’ hips without breaking stride. Elam uses the receiver's hand placement to get his long arms to bat passes down and separate the receiver from the ball.
Additionally, he can consistently transition from press to downfield tracking. Even then, Elam often remains very close to his receiver, allowing minimal separation.
Ron Rivera
Jack Del Rio
Martin Mayhew
Run Game
He can be a very good tackler in the run game if he cleans up his ability to take bad angles. He will struggle to get off blocks from time to time.
Bottom Line
Elam is what the modern-day NFL is looking for in a corner. He will be a big help to any team that runs pressman or press bail, although he won't be limited to teams with that scheme.