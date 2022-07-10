Next Man Paid: Ranking Commanders With Expiring Contracts

After extending Terry McLaurin, who should be next to re-sign or extend with Washington?

Building a franchise is hard, but rebuilding one is sometimes tougher, and the Washington Commanders have felt like a team on the cusp of breaching the barrier between developing franchise and legitimate contender.

But there's no doubt talent lives on the Commanders' roster, with one of the most critical players being star receiver Terry McLaurin.

With No. 17 firmly locked in through 2026, who might be next for Washington to try and secure a long-term presence on a team fighting to rise to the top of the NFC?

5. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke

Like every other NFL team, the Commanders certainly don't want to see their backup quarterback playing on the field anytime outside of the preseason.

That being said, there aren't many in the league that have the experience in their system that Heinicke does, and the team did win seven games despite more than a handful of key injuries and absences, and a tough end-of-season schedule.

Added value for being a team player who doesn't pout despite the fact the team has brought in a quarterback to push him down the depth chart two years in a row.

4. Guard Wes Schweitzer

A team can't have enough offensive linemen and as depth goes, a guy with 54 career starts in five NFL seasons is even more valuable.

Washington hasn't had a whole lot of luck in the injury department on the offensive line, and Schweitzer himself has experienced some of that, but he's also played in at least 15 games in all but one season up to this point.

Consistently available and experienced, and will just turn 30 next season. Sounds like a solid guy to give two or three more years to.

3. Defensive Tackle Daron Payne

This might be a surprise to many, but re-signing Daron Payne became a lot less important when Phidarian Mathis was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Let's be clear. Nobody drafts a player in the second round thinking, 'Man, he'd be a really nice career backup for us!'

Through early practice sessions, Mathis looks quicker than expected and strong as ever.

As the pads come on and the hitting starts, Payne - who calls Mathis his little brother - may find himself a man in need of a team next year.

That's not to say re-signing Payne is a bad idea. There's a reason he's third on this list and not off it altogether.

But turning in the card for Mathis guaranteed coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew are going to have to answer one of two questions sooner or later: 'Why spend a second-round pick on a backup?' or 'Why did you give up on former first-round pick, Daron Payne?'

2. Guard Trai Turner

Take a lot of what we just said about Schweitzer and put it here for Turner as well. And then add five Pro Bowl seasons and almost twice as many starts to the resume.

Bringing Turner to the team was a good move, keeping him here to help re-establish an offensive line that lost both starting guards would be even better.

1. Linebacker Cole Holcomb

Generally speaking offensive and defensive linemen are more important than linebackers. But Holcomb is a little different.

For starters, he's entering his second season as the MIKE linebacker, the man who 'quarterbacks' the defense.

Then there's the true and unfortunate fact Holcomb is the only Commanders linebacker we can look at and feel confident he'll produce up to expectations.

As long as he's the only reliable member of the weakest position group on the team, his value is high, and the team needs to keep the little good they have there while trying to turn previous missteps into future growth.

There are my top five Washington contracts that need addressing sooner rather than later.

It's important to remember this list is only comprised of Washington Commanders with contracts that expire at the end of this season.

Other players, like defensive end Montez Sweat, could certainly be in line for extensions even though their current deals don't expire until 2024 or later.