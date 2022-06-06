Commanders Reveal 2022 Home Game Day Themes
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for the 2022 season and have a number of exciting things in store for each home game.
The team hosts nine games this year at FedEx Field and each game either has a particular theme or ceremony during the game honoring a Washington icon or the fans.
Here's a look at the 2022 home game day themes:
Preseason Week 1 vs. Carolina Panthers - Commanders new Fight Song debut, Marching Band reunion
Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars - "Commanders Kickoff", pregame 9/11 tribute, halftime Washington Legends tribute
Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - "We are all Commanders", honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, HBCU Night Out and Pride Night
Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans - "THINK PINK & Breast Cancer Awareness", breast cancer survivors to be honored at halftime
Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers - "90th Anniversary Celebration, Alumni Homecoming Weekend"
Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings - "Salute to Service", fans are encouraged to wear black for a "black out". Could potentially be the debut of the new black alternate jerseys.
Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons - "Season of Giving", Toys for Tots drive, "My Cause, My Cleats" display. Sean Taylor is also expected to be honored on the 15th anniversary of his passing.
Week 15 vs. New York Giants - "Inspire Change", honoring Commanders Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns - "Fan Appreciation Day", Team Mascot reveal
Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys - "Rivalry Week", fans are encouraged to wear white for a "white out"