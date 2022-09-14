ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders got off to a winning start by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars to start the year.

Next week, the team will travel to face quarterback Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions looking for their first 2-0 start since the 2011 season.

One player who wasn't able to help his team on the field this past weekend is rookie tight end Cole Turner who has been dealing with a hamstring issue since around midway through training camp.

After Week 1, coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism Turner would be ready for Week 2, and starting the week as a full participant at practice, he may just fulfill that prophecy.

Getting Turner on the field would give the Commanders an offensive boost, but having a stable offensive line may be even more important going up against the blitz-happy Lions defense.

Guard Trai Turner (quad) was limited on Wednesday while Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) was unable to practice.

On the other side of the trenches defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (groin) was limited, and certainly wanted to do more than he did, but the team and coaches erred on the side of caution with their star and team captain.

Also limited was safety Kamren Curl (thumb), as he strives to get back on the field after missing Week 1.

Linebacker Jamin Davis was also limited on Wednesday, though his designation was communicated as a personal matter, not injury related.

The Commanders will keep moderating these injuries throughout the week, but there is a lot of optimism surrounding the players currently injured for their status on Sunday.

For the Lions, their first injury report of the week was a long one with defensive end Michael Brockers (knee), offensive linemen Taylor Decker (calf), Tommy Kraemer (back), and Frank Ragnow (foot/groin), and running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) all sitting out Wednesday's practice.

Guard Jonah Jackson (finger) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) were both limited, and linebacker Julian Okwara (hamstring) was listed as a full participant to start the week.

The Commanders face the Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday in Detroit.

